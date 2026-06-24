Lawyer In Vietnam Dr. Oliver Massmann – Vietnam Market Access For Digital Entertainment, Gaming Technology And International Service Companies Why Vietnam Has Become A Strategic Entry Point For International Investors

Vietnam is rapidly transforming into one of Asia's most significant digital growth stories, combining a population exceeding 100 million with a fast-expanding digital economy. International companies in digital entertainment, gaming technology, software services, and consulting are increasingly evaluating Vietnam as both a strategic market and operational hub. The critical question for businesses is no longer whether Vietnam is attractive, but how to establish a legally compliant, commercially effective, an

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Introduction

Vietnam is no longer simply an emerging market. It is increasingly becoming one of Asia’s most important digital growth stories.

With a population exceeding 100 million, a rapidly expanding middle class, strong economic growth, increasing foreign direct investment, and one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing digital economies, Vietnam has become a strategic destination for international companies seeking long-term growth opportunities.

While much attention focuses on manufacturing, semiconductors, renewable energy, and infrastructure, a quieter transformation is taking place in the country’s digital economy. International companies involved in digital entertainment, gaming technology, software services, market intelligence, consulting, digital marketing, customer acquisition, content management, and technology platforms are increasingly evaluating Vietnam as both a market and an operational hub.

The critical question is no longer whether Vietnam is attractive. The question is how international businesses can establish a legally compliant, commercially effective, and scalable presence.

Vietnam’s Digital Economy Is Entering a New Phase

Vietnam’s digital transformation is accelerating.

The country combines several characteristics rarely found together in a single market:

A large and youthful population;

Strong internet and smartphone penetration;

Rapid adoption of digital services;

A growing technology workforce;

Competitive operating costs;

Increasing integration into global supply chains;

Extensive participation in international trade agreements.

For international investors, Vietnam offers significantly more than access to domestic consumers.

Many companies increasingly view Vietnam as a platform for:

Regional business development;

Customer acquisition;

Market intelligence gathering;

Technology support functions;

Content localization;

Digital marketing operations;

Software development support;

ASEAN expansion strategies.

The result is growing demand for foreign-invested entities capable of serving both local and regional functions.

Market Access Is Often Simpler Than Investors Expect

Many foreign investors assume that establishing operations in Vietnam is a complex undertaking reserved for large multinational corporations.

In reality, Vietnam’s foreign investment framework allows wholly foreign-owned enterprises in numerous service sectors, including marketing services, business consulting, market research, management consulting, and various technology-related activities.

For many international companies, the most effective first step is not a major capital investment but the establishment of a local operating platform capable of supporting market entry, relationship development, and long-term expansion.

Such structures allow investors to build a local presence, recruit talent, engage with customers and partners, and develop market intelligence while maintaining strategic flexibility.

Understanding Vietnam’s Regulatory Approach

One of the most common mistakes foreign investors make is assuming that all digital activities are regulated in the same way.

Vietnam’s regulatory framework is increasingly sophisticated and distinguishes between numerous categories of activities.

Marketing services, consulting services, market research, software development, technology support, and digital business services are generally treated differently from regulated sectors such as financial services, telecommunications, gambling, betting, or other highly regulated industries.

For companies operating internationally in digital entertainment or gaming-related sectors, this distinction is particularly important.

A company may establish a legal presence in Vietnam for marketing, consulting, software development support, business development, or market research purposes while remaining subject to entirely different regulatory considerations if it later seeks to conduct regulated gaming or gambling activities.

Successful market entry therefore begins with correctly defining the intended business model and aligning it with the appropriate licensing framework.

The Importance of Corporate Structuring

Corporate structuring is often overlooked during market entry planning.

Many investors focus primarily on incorporation, while insufficient attention is given to governance, compliance, capital flows, management responsibilities, tax considerations, and future scalability.

The most successful market-entry projects typically begin by asking several strategic questions:

What functions will be performed in Vietnam?

Will Vietnam serve only the domestic market or support regional operations?

How will intellectual property be managed?

Where will revenue be generated?

How will personnel be deployed?

What future expansion opportunities may be contemplated?

The answers to these questions frequently determine whether a structure remains effective over the long term.

A structure designed only for today’s objectives may become inefficient when the business expands.

Digital Infrastructure and Regulatory Modernization

Vietnam’s administrative environment is becoming increasingly digital.

Tax administration, invoicing, corporate reporting, labor compliance, and regulatory filings are progressively transitioning to electronic platforms.

This evolution creates both opportunities and obligations.

Companies that establish appropriate compliance systems from the outset often find Vietnam considerably easier to navigate than expected.

At the same time, investors must appreciate that digitalization does not eliminate compliance requirements. Instead, it increases expectations regarding transparency, reporting accuracy, and corporate governance.

As Vietnam’s regulatory environment matures, compliance capability is increasingly becoming a competitive advantage rather than merely a legal obligation.

Human Capital: Vietnam’s Underappreciated Advantage

While market size often attracts initial attention, many investors ultimately discover that Vietnam’s greatest strength lies elsewhere.

The country possesses a large and increasingly sophisticated workforce with growing expertise in technology, software development, digital marketing, data analytics, customer engagement, and business services.

For international companies, this creates opportunities not only to enter the Vietnamese market but also to establish operational capabilities supporting broader regional activities.

As labor markets tighten in many traditional business centers, Vietnam’s talent pool continues to become an increasingly important strategic asset.

A Phased Approach to Market Entry

Experience consistently demonstrates that the most successful investors rarely attempt to do everything at once.

A phased approach often produces better results.

The first phase focuses on establishing a compliant local platform and building market knowledge.

The second phase emphasizes operational growth, recruitment, business development, and local relationship building.

The third phase involves expansion into additional products, services, technologies, or business lines based upon actual market experience rather than assumptions.

This staged approach allows investors to manage regulatory risk, allocate capital efficiently, and adapt to evolving market conditions.

Looking Beyond Incorporation

Many investors view company establishment as the final objective.

In reality, incorporation is only the beginning.

The true challenge is transforming a legal entity into a functioning business platform capable of supporting growth, compliance, talent development, customer relationships, and long-term investment objectives.

Companies that approach Vietnam strategically tend to focus less on obtaining a registration certificate and more on creating sustainable operational foundations.

Those foundations ultimately determine whether market entry becomes a successful business expansion or merely an administrative exercise.

Conclusion

Vietnam’s attractiveness extends far beyond its economic growth statistics.

The country is increasingly positioning itself as a regional hub for technology, digital services, consulting, business development, marketing, and innovation-driven industries.

For international companies seeking expansion opportunities in Asia, Vietnam offers a compelling combination of market potential, operational capability, digital transformation, and long-term growth prospects.

The companies most likely to succeed are not necessarily those that move the fastest. They are those that understand that market access is not a single regulatory event but a strategic process involving structure, compliance, talent, relationships, and execution.

In that respect, Vietnam’s greatest opportunity may not simply be access to a growing market. It may be the ability to build a platform for growth across an increasingly interconnected region.

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For more information on the above, please do not hesitate to contact the author Dr. Oliver Massmann under omassmann@duanemorris.com. Dr. Oliver Massmann is the General Director of Duane Morris Vietnam LLC.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.