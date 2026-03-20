Is Court Involvement Needed To Wind Up A Company? If So, When And Why?

This article is the first of a series exploring court actions available under the Companies Act (Chapter 386 of the Laws of Malta). Each article gives a practical overview of a specific legal remedy or procedure involving court supervision...

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This article is the first of a series exploring court actions available under the Companies Act (Chapter 386 of the Laws of Malta). Each article gives a practical overview of a specific legal remedy or procedure involving court supervision; outlining when it applies, the steps required and the purpose behind it. It is intended as a useful reference point rather than an in-depth academic analysis.

Introduction

While there are various grounds upon which a company may be dissolved, dissolution has traditionally involved some form of court supervision, whether voluntary or compulsory, with limited exceptions. Article 214 of the Companies Act, Chapter 386 of the Laws of Malta, is the key provision regulating this area, confirming that court involvement is not reserved only for insolvent or disputed cases. Today, articles 214 and 218 continue to regulate court-supervised dissolution, while article 214A introducing the simplified dissolution procedure provides a limited administrative alternative for certain dormant private companies which does not involve court proceedings. This article focuses on court-supervised procedures, which remain the default route in the vast majority of cases.

Grounds For Dissolution

Article 214 outlines various grounds upon which a company may be dissolved. These include resolutions by shareholders to wind up the company voluntarily or to authorise an application to the court for a winding up order. In certain circumstances, the board of directors may also resolve to file an application before the court in terms of article 218(1), seeking a winding up order. A company may also be dissolved if it has suspended its business for an uninterrupted period of 24 months or is unable to pay its debts.

Dissolution can also occur due to structural failures. This includes situations where the number of directors or members falls below the legal minimum, or where the duration of the company expires – or when a specific event occurs as may be set out in that company’s memorandum or articles – and no resolution is passed to wind it up.

Furthermore, the court has discretion to dissolve a company where it considers that there are grounds of sufficient gravity that justify doing so.

Who may apply to Court?

Where a company meets one of the above described grounds for dissolution, article 218 is applied to determine who may apply to the court and in what capacity. An application may be made by the company itself, creditors, debenture holders or even by past members (contributories), subject to certain conditions. Notably, the Registrar of Companies may also file a court application in the public interest, including in situations where statutory requirements are not being met or where there are indications of irregularities.

In certain cases, the court may, at its discretion, direct that the company be wound up voluntarily rather than by the court, provided that the statutory requirements for voluntary winding up are satisfied. It may also grant the company a short period of time to remedy any breach, such as in order to restore the number of directors to satisfy the statutory minimum or to regularise member composition, prior to proceeding with the dissolution.

Why this matters

Dissolution and liquidation are not merely procedural steps. They carry significant consequences for shareholders, directors, creditors and employees of companies forming the subject of such proceedings. Court oversight plays a vital role in ensuring that the process is fair, transparent and legally certain, particularly where financial or governance issues are at stake.

While the Companies Act now recognises a narrow administrative route for dormant companies through the simplified dissolution procedure introduced in 2025 under article 214A, court-supervised dissolution remains the primary framework governing the winding up of companies in Malta. Whether triggered by insolvency, prolonged inactivity or structural failure, article 214, supported by article 218, continues to form the backbone of winding up proceedings.

For shareholders, understanding these provisions is essential; not only for planning an orderly exit when required, but also for safeguarding rights and interests in situations where difficulties arise.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.