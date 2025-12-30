Obtaining the appropriate license is an essential step when starting any business in Riyadh. However, this does not necessarily entail high costs.

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt's pioneering law firms.

Obtaining the appropriate license is an essential step when starting any business in Riyadh. However, this does not necessarily entail high costs. With effective legal structuring and a clear strategy, costs can be reasonable while ensuring full compliance with legal requirements.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm offers low-cost licensing services in Riyadh to support the establishment and growth of your projects with confidence.

What does “reasonable cost” mean in Riyadh?

“Reasonable cost” does not mean neglecting certain steps or cutting corners. It means:

Selecting the appropriate legal form (LLC, branch, private JSC) to minimize incorporation costs;

Ensuring that all submissions are valid to avoid resubmission;

Bundling services (licensing + registration + post-licensing compliance) under a single flat fee;

Avoiding hidden or unexpected costs during incorporation.

The combined use of smart legal planning and clear fees helps achieve legal compliance without high costs.

Typical costs and expectations

Below is a realistic breakdown of the licensing and incorporation landscape in the growing Riyadh market – figures may vary, but serve as useful benchmarks:

Business registration/license fees: Approximately between SAR 2,000 and SAR 5,000 for standard activities.

The annual license fees for some investment licenses (after the first year) are approximately SAR 2,000 per year.

Legal fees, document drafting, and certification (in the case of foreign investors) typically range between SAR 5,000 and SAR 15,000, based on the complexity and type of legal structure of the company.

Time frame: With the proper documentation, a license can be obtained within 2 to 12 weeks, depending on the type of business activity and the legal structure of the company.

How to maintain affordable and efficient licensing services

Below, we will explain how Sadany & Partners Law Firm provides licensing services at a reasonable cost without giving up on efficiency and legal compliance:

Smart choice of activity and legal structure

We evaluate your business objectives and recommend the most cost-effective model that meets your needs. Example:

If a public company is not required, we recommend a limited liability company instead of a public joint stock company.

If your activity allows 100% foreign ownership without additional capital restrictions, we take advantage of these benefits.

Complete documentation

Extra costs are often incurred due to incorrect documents, duplicate submissions, or late amendments. We are keen to prepare:

Bilingual (Arabic and English) articles of association and shareholder resolutions.

Translation of foreign documents, translated and certified correctly.

Documents submitted accurately to minimize delays and additional fees.

Legal packages with fixed fees

With no unexpected fees, we offer a clear quote: Legal service cost + government fees. This enables you to know the exact cost.

Post-licensing package

Not only do we handle licensing, but we also take care of the following:

Commercial Register (CR).

VAT (ZATCA).

Registration with the Government of Seychelles Insurance (GOSI).

Local address and membership in the Chamber of Commerce.

all at an affordable price so you can start operating at full capacity.

No hidden costs

We identify and avoid unexpected indirect costs, such as:

Resubmission due to errors in documents.

Delays in opening bank accounts, hindering operations.

Failure to comply with renewal deadlines, leading to fines.

Unsuitable choice of legal structure forces you to undertake costly restructuring later on

Example: Economic start-up of a consulting firm

A foreign consulting firm wanted to launch its business in Riyadh at a low initial cost. We conducted the following:

We recommended establishing an LLC under a professional license.

We prepared all the documents, managed the translations, and handled the certifications.

We submitted the license application and received approval within four weeks.

We completed registration with the commercial registry, the Zakat and Income Authority, and the Social Security Authority, within another two weeks.

Result: The business launched within six weeks with minimal initial costs, full legal compliance, and a solid foundation for growth.

Legal insights and tips for saving costs

Start preparing your documents early: The sooner we receive all the documents, the lower the risk of delays and additional costs.

Select the simplest feasible activity: Avoid grouping documents into large or expensive sectors unless necessary.

Renewal fees: When preparing your budget, keep in mind that some licenses require annual fees (e.g., SAR 2,000 per year).

Avoid unlicensed agents: Working with a qualified law firm ensures that you avoid submitting incorrect documents or hidden processing fees.

Keep records and reminders to avoid annoying costs later on: Change of address, ownership, or legal structure may result in documentation costs or penalties.

Why us?

Local legal entity: We are registered and operating in Riyadh. We liaise daily with key authorities, including the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor, and the Ministry of Commerce.

Transparent pricing: You will receive a cost breakdown upfront – no hidden costs.

Speed and accuracy: Our proven track record ensures that your license is processed quickly and correctly the first time.

Long-term partnership: We are here not only to start your business, but to ensure that it remains legally compliant as it grows.

Conclusion

Licensing is not necessarily an expensive process; it can simply be a well-planned part of establishing your business in Riyadh. Affordable does not imply lower quality, but rather intelligent and legally sound structuring with future readiness.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm assists you in launching legally and growing safely, laying a solid foundation that allows you to focus on expansion without any complications or hidden licensing costs.

