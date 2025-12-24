ARTICLE
24 December 2025

Omnibus I Approval | Eyes On ESG (Video)

AM
Arendt & Medernach

Contributor

Arendt & Medernach logo

About Arendt

Arendt combines the entire value chain of services dedicated to Asset Managers, Banks, Insurers, Public Institutions and Private Clients operating in Luxembourg.

-Legal & Tax
-Regulatory & Consulting
-Investor Services

Legal & Tax

We assist clients in structuring and running their business from a legal and tax standpoint across Luxembourg. Our teams directly serve international clients or work in close collaboration with foreign partner law firms.

Together with our regulatory consultants and investor services experts, we bridge the gap between legal/tax advice and its implementation. We deliver best-in-class services along our clients’ business life cycles.

The 450 legal experts of Arendt & Medernach have a wealth of experience in a wide variety of specialisations. Together, they are able to advise on a complete range of 15 complementary practice areas

Explore Firm Details
In this Eyes on ESG video, Rocco Mezzatesta, Manager in our ESG & Sustainability team, explains the key changes following the EU Parliament's approval of the Omnibus proposal, providing clarity after a year of updates.
Luxembourg Corporate/Commercial Law
Arendt & Medernach
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Arendt & Medernach are most popular:
  • within Real Estate and Construction, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Consumer Protection topic(s)
  • in European Union
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries

❕ Omnibus I approved: what's next for Luxembourg on sustainability reporting and due diligence

💡 In this Eyes on ESG video, Rocco Mezzatesta, Manager in our ESG & Sustainability team, explains the key changes following the EU Parliament's approval of the Omnibus proposal, providing clarity after a year of updates.

Key points include:

  • CSRD: revised scope for EU and non-EU companies, Luxembourg-specific exemptions, transition relief for Wave 1 companies
  • EU Taxonomy: simplified criteria, reduced reporting, exemptions for non-material activities
  • CS3D: higher thresholds, removal of transition plans, capped fines, compliance from July 2029

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Arendt & Medernach
Arendt & Medernach
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More