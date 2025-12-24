Omnibus I Approval | Eyes On ESG (Video)

- within Real Estate and Construction, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Consumer Protection topic(s)
❕ Omnibus I approved: what's next for Luxembourg on sustainability reporting and due diligence
💡 In this Eyes on ESG video, Rocco Mezzatesta, Manager in our ESG & Sustainability team, explains the key changes following the EU Parliament's approval of the Omnibus proposal, providing clarity after a year of updates.
Key points include:
- CSRD: revised scope for EU and non-EU companies, Luxembourg-specific exemptions, transition relief for Wave 1 companies
- EU Taxonomy: simplified criteria, reduced reporting, exemptions for non-material activities
- CS3D: higher thresholds, removal of transition plans, capped fines, compliance from July 2029
