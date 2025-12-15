ARTICLE
15 December 2025

GCG Deal Announcement | CREA Inversión Advised SYNIVA

Spain
David López da Lama
CREA Inversión advised SYNIVA in securing a venture loan provided by Inveready.

Inveready is a leading financial services firm offering alternative assets, wealth management and traditional investment funds. Founded in 2008, as a venture capital fund manager, Inveready has evolved to become one of the most active investment firms in the small and medium sized companies' segment in Spain, currently managing more than EUR 2.1 bn.

Syniva is an e-commerce platform founded in the Canary Islands that allows consumers across the archipelago to shop from any online store worldwide, featuring a catalogue of more than 15,000 brands and international sellers.

The transaction was led by David López da Lama, Managing Partner. Read the press release.

David López da Lama
