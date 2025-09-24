10.5 – André Zerafa Meets Simon De Cesare (Podcast)

According to Simon De Cesare, Chief Executive Officer at Eden Leisure Group, he was surprised to realise how many low-hanging fruits pertaining to ESG are more obvious than one realises. In this episode with Andre Zerafa, Managing Partner at Ganado Advocates, they discuss the ESG initiatives Eden Leisure group has implemented throughout their company, the hurdles they faced while introducing them, and what they think should be done instead of imposing penalties for non-compliance.

