Q2 2025 Wrap-Up On Sustainability | Eyes On ESG (Video)

The second quarter of 2025 was marked by regulatory shifts, fund
flow trends and CSRD firsts, but what does it all really mean?
In our latest Eyes on ESG video, Dino Serafini (Legal Lead, ESG
& Sustainability) and Antoine Peter (Advisory Lead, ESG &
Sustainability) break down the most relevant developments for
businesses and investors dealing with the evolving EU
sustainability framework.
Here's a snapshot of what they cover:
Article 8 and 9 fund flows – revealing a cautious but
ongoing demand for ESG
First CSRD reports – what companies found material and
how reporting is evolving
The Omnibus proposal – 80% reduction in scope and what it
means in practice
Wave of fund rebrandings – ESMA guidelines on ESG fund
names now in force
SFDR review – what to expect by Q4 2025
And beyond compliance: the €100+ billion Clean Industrial
Deal and incentive framework
