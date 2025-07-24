ARTICLE
24 July 2025

Q2 2025 Wrap-Up On Sustainability | Eyes On ESG (Video)

Arendt & Medernach

The second quarter of 2025 was marked by regulatory shifts, fund flow trends and CSRD firsts, but what does it all really mean?
Luxembourg Corporate/Commercial Law
Antoine Peter and Dino Serafini
The second quarter of 2025 was marked by regulatory shifts, fund flow trends and CSRD firsts, but what does it all really mean?

In our latest Eyes on ESG video, Dino Serafini (Legal Lead, ESG & Sustainability) and Antoine Peter (Advisory Lead, ESG & Sustainability) break down the most relevant developments for businesses and investors dealing with the evolving EU sustainability framework.

Here's a snapshot of what they cover:

  • Article 8 and 9 fund flows – revealing a cautious but ongoing demand for ESG
  • First CSRD reports – what companies found material and how reporting is evolving
  • The Omnibus proposal – 80% reduction in scope and what it means in practice
  • Wave of fund rebrandings – ESMA guidelines on ESG fund names now in force
  • SFDR review – what to expect by Q4 2025
  • And beyond compliance: the €100+ billion Clean Industrial Deal and incentive framework

Authors
Photo of Antoine Peter
Antoine Peter
Photo of Dino Serafini
Dino Serafini
