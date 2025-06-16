Statutory Filing Extensions Announced For Existing BVI Companies And Limited Partnerships

Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands – The BVI Registrar of Corporate Affairs has announced a six-month extension of the period for the statutory non-public filing of (i) the register of members, information on director services provided, and beneficial ownership information in relation to existing BVI companies; and (ii) the register of general partners, register of limited partners, and beneficial ownership information in relation to existing BVI limited partnerships.

In both cases, the initial the filing period ending on 1st July 2025 has been extended for a period of 6 months, ending on 1st January 2026.

In respect of companies, the Registrar is acting pursuant to the discretion given in paragraph 60I(2) of Part VIIB of Schedule 2 of the BVI Business Companies Act (as amended), and in respect of limited partnerships the Registrar is acting pursuant to paragraph 18(2) of Part VIII of the Schedule to the Limited Partnership Act (as amended).

The extensions will allow the Registry further time to perfect the electronic systems and facilities already in place to accommodate the required filings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.