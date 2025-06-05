ARTICLE
5 June 2025

WEBINAR REPLAY | Navigating The Loan Agreements: Are You Asking The Right Questions? (Video)

CMS Luxembourg

Active in the Grand-Duchy since 2011, CMS Luxembourg combine a deep understanding of the local market with the global overview of the CMS network. Our 70+ lawyers specialise in Banking & Finance, Corporate/M&A, Investment Funds and Tax but are also able to assist our clients on Commercial, Dispute Resolution, Employment, Capital Markets, ESG as well as Insurance matters.
We invite you to watch this 30-minutes webinar recording on the structuring of loan agreements under Luxembourg law.
Luxembourg Corporate/Commercial Law
Pawel Hermelinski,Kornelia Krajewska, and Caroline Sculteur
Led by our Corporate experts, Pawel Hermelinski, Kornelia Krajewska and Caroline Sculteur, this session covers the legal treatment of interest-bearing vs. interest-free loans, repayment structures, limited recourse clauses, and the use of retroactivity. By watching the recording, you'll gain a practical understanding of how to mitigate risks and negotiate with confidence.

Pawel Hermelinski
Kornelia Krajewska
Caroline Sculteur
