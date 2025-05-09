Indonesia Legal Insights: Merger Filing Procedures & Requirements In Indonesia In Accordance With Competition Law

Regarding the above requirements, it is important that all business actors and their respective business entities comply with the Anti Competition laws and regulations to prevent being suspected of MPUBC.

Merger and acquisition transactions are corporate actions often carried out by business actors to expand the business, gain more profit, and/or improve business efficiency. A merger transaction includes consolidation and acquisition transactions. When a business actor performs merger, consolidation, and acquisition, they should expect that the corporate actions would not contravene any and all applicable, local laws and regulations on monopolistic practices and unfair competition.

In Indonesia, monopolistic practices and/or unfair business competition (herein referred to as "MPUBC") are regulated by the Business Competition Supervisory Commission (Komisi Pengawas Persaingan Usaha or "KPPU"). KPPU is authorized to monitor and supervise the implementation of Law No. 5 of 1999 on Prohibition of Monopolistic Practices and Unfair Business Competition, as lastly amended by Law No. 6 of 2023 on Stipulation of Government Regulation No. 2 of 2022 in lieu of Job Creation Law to Become Law (the "Competition Law").

Merger filings are further regulated by Government Regulation No. 57 of 2010 on Merger or Consolidation of Business Entities and Acquisition of Company Shares that may result in Monopolistic Practices and Unfair Business Competition ("GR 57/2010") and Government Regulation No. 44 of 2021 on Implementation of the Prohibition of Monopolistic Practices and Unfair Business Competition ("GR 44/2021").

As a supervisory body, KPPU has issued implementing regulations and guidelines relating to merger filings as follows:

KPPU Regulation No. 3 of 2023 on Assessment of Mergers or Consolidations of Undertakings or Acquisition of Shares in a Company that May Result in Monopolistic Practices or Unfair Competition ("KPPU Regulation 3/2023"); and KPPU Guidelines for Assessment of Mergers, Consolidations, or Acquisitions, dated 6 October 2020.

This article aims to provide a thorough insight on the requirements of merger filing procedures under the regulations on mergers, consolidations, and acquisitions to prevent MPUBC.

Merger Filing Obligation

In general, the Competition Law prohibits a range of restrictive contracts, agreements, or actions, or abusive behaviors including mergers, consolidations, and acquisitions that may result in MPUBC, which is broadly defined as the concentration of economic power by one or more business actors, resulting in control of the production and/or marketing of certain goods and/or services, thus resulting in unfair business competition and potential harm to public interests.

To prevent MPUBC in the conduct of mergers, consolidations, and acquisitions, the Competition Law requires the relevant business actors to submit the notification of any merger, consolidation, and acquisition no later than 30 working days after the effective date of such merger, consolidation, and acquisition, upon fulfilment of certain requirements relating to the threshold of asset value and/or sales value following the merger, consolidation, and acquisition ("Merger Filing").

Based on the recent development of the legal regime on Merger Filing, KPPU Regulation 3/2023 also requires a Merger Filing if the asset acquisition transaction triggers an increase of control of the acquirer over the relevant market and it is not an asset acquisition transaction (as mentioned below).

Merger Filing Requirements

To become subject to the requirement to conduct Merger Filing, KPPU Regulation 3/2023 requires the relevant merger, consolidation, or acquisition to meet the following criteria:

It meets a certain threshold of assets and/or sales values; It has a change of control in the company; It is not a transaction between affiliated business actors; and It is a transaction between business actors who own assets and/or shares in Indonesia.

Threshold of assets and/or sales values

The relevant merger, consolidation, and acquisition must fall within the threshold of the following asset and/or sales value:

the combined Indonesian asset value exceeding IDR 2.5 trillion (approximately USD 148 million) during the last financial year, or IDR 20 trillion (approximately USD 1.2 billion) for business actors in the banking sector; or the combined Indonesian sales value exceeding IDR 5 trillion (approximately USD 296 million) during the last financial year.

The asset or sale value is calculated based on the total asset and/or sale value of the parties' assets and sales in Indonesia at the group level. This is a new provision recently adopted resulting in the enactment of KPPU Regulation 3/2023.

Changes of control in the company

Both GR 57/2010 and KPPU Regulation 3/2023 identifies that any relevant merger, consolidation, and acquisition would change control in the company, wherein "control" is defined as:

a business actor who owns more than 50% of shares, or controls more than 50% of the voting shares in the company; or a business actor who owns the shares or controls the voting shares of less than or equals to 50% but influences and determines the policies and/or management of the company.

If the transaction results in the change of control in the company as explained above, then it is subject to Merger Filing.

Transaction between non-affiliated business actors

The relevant merger, consolidation, and acquisition must not be constituted as an affiliated transaction. Both GR 57/2010 and KPPU Regulation 3/2023 define an "affiliated" transaction as follows:

A transaction wherein the relationship between one and another business actor who is directly or indirectly controlling, or being controlled by the other; A transaction wherein the relationship between two companies that are directly or indirectly controlled by the same party or business actor; or A transaction wherein the relationship between a company and its majority or controlling shareholder(s).

Assets and/or sales value in Indonesia

The assets and/or sales of the business actors in the relevant merger, consolidation, or acquisition must be directly or indirectly within Indonesia's territory.

Exemption of Merger Filing for Asset Acquisition

Moreover, KPPU Regulation 3/2023 specifically exempts the Merger Filing if the asset acquisition qualifies the following criteria:

the transaction value is less than IDR 250 billion (approximately USD 14.8 million) or less than IDR 2.5 trillion (approximately USD 148 million), if it is conducted by a business actor engaged in the banking sector; it constitutes as a day-to-day operation transaction; or the relevant acquired assets have no relationship with the business activities of the acquiring business actors.

Merger Filing Procedures

Online submission and Bahasa Indonesia Requirement

Pursuant to KPPU Regulation 3/2023, the Merger Filing must be submitted online through KPPU's website, https://notifikasi.kppu.go.id during working days from 9 am – 2 pm Jakarta time. Hence, business actors have to be careful on submitting a merger filing close to the deadline of 30 working days from the effective date of the transaction. But in practice, we understand that the Merger Filing can be submitted through the designated KPPU email address.

Further, it should be noted that the submission, together with the supporting documents, must be made in the Indonesian language. This is important as it will affect the timeline of the transaction, especially if the related documents need to be translated into Indonesian.

When submitting the Merger Filing form, a business actor must provide the information on, at least, the following:

name and address of the business actor, and the names of the personnel in the management of the business actor who conduct the transaction the summary of the plan on the Merger, Consolidation, or Acquisition; the value of assets or sale proceeds of the company.

Further, they also need to upload the supporting documents, such as the company's articles of association, the company's profile, the financial reports for the last three years, the plan on the Merger or Consolidation, or the plan on the Acquisition. In practice, it should be noted that KPPU may request additional supporting documents.

Merger Filing Assessment Process

KPPU Regulation 3/2023 describes the process of Merger Filing assessment in the following stages:

Notification Validation and Document Verification: This stage takes up to 3 working days since KPPU receives the completed application and supporting documents. Review Process: if it is considered that the transaction requires mandatory notification, an initial review will be conducted before escalating to a thorough assessment. This stage will last up to 90 working days. KPPU Commissioner Hearing Examination: The thorough assessment during the Review Process constitutes identifying where there is "potential MPUBC". This process takes a maximum of 30 working days. Further Examination: This stage will take 60 working days and it can be extended for another 30 working days depending on the acceptance or rejection of the reporting party on the conditional approval issued by KPPU. Decision: Following a Further Examination, KPPU will issue its final decision on MPUBC on the relevant transaction.

Generally, notification on mergers, consolidations and acquisitions will only need to be conducted via two stages; validation and document verification. The whole Review Process takes a maximum period of 150 working days. However, if the transaction is considered "problematic" that may have potential MPUBC impact, it will be escalated further as mentioned above, which means completion of the review process will be longer.

Consultation (Pre Merger Filing)

Considering the lengthy process of KPPU assessment on the relevant mergers, consolidations, and acquisitions, KPPU Regulation 3/2023 provides two consultation mechanisms to be used by business actors as follows:

Verbal Consultation; and Written Consultation.

These exercises are intended to obtain preliminary information on the proposed acquisitions, mergers, or consolidations. However, any output in a verbal consultation issued by KPPU cannot be used as a basis for assessing the notification.

To get a more definitive ruling, a formal, written consultation must be made, in which the process and amount of data required are the same as that in a Merger Filing. The submitted documents in the formal written consultation can still be used in the Merger Filing to the extent there is no change within one year since KPPU's issuance of the output of the formal written consultation.

Merger Filing Fee

Based on Government Regulation No. 20 of 2023 on the Type and Rates of Non-Tax State Revenues of KPPU, any Merger Filing is subject to non-tax state revenue. The fees are imposed only on the notifying party who submits the Merger Filing. The maximum limit of the fees is IDR 150 million, and the fees are calculated with the following formula:

0.004% x (assets or sales value, whichever being the lower*)

*) the calculation of assets and sales values is based on the total assets or sales values of (i) the surviving entity in a merger, the resulting entity in a consolidation, or the acquiring company and the target company; and (ii) All business entities directly or indirectly controlling or being controlled by any of the above business entity(ies).

Sanctions

Business actors who do not comply with or delay this Merger Filing may be subject to a fine of IDR 1 billion (around USD 59,000) for each day of notification delay, with the maximum amount fined being IDR 25 billion (around USD 1.4 million).

If MPUBC is identified, such transaction can be subject to imposition of (i) administrative sanction in the form of annulment or cancelation of the merger or consolidation and acquisition of shares; and/or (ii) criminal sanction in the form of a fine of not less than IDR 25 billion and not more than IDR 100 billion, or not longer than a 6-month imprisonment in place of the fine.

Please note that there are cases where KPPU imposes the maximum amount of administrative fines, for instance, by considering the profit or turn-over calculation. This is due to the issuance of KPPU Regulation No. 5 of 2023 on Revocation of KPPU Regulation No. 4 of 2012 on Guidance of the Imposition of Fines due to Late Notification of Merger or Consolidation of Business Entity and Acquisition of Company Shares ("KPPU Reg. 5/2023"). Furthermore, KPPU Reg. 5/2023 has also revoked the provision on the maximum fine of IDR 25 billion.

Concluding Remarks

Regarding the above requirements, it is important that all business actors and their respective business entities comply with the Anti Competition laws and regulations to prevent being suspected of MPUBC. Furthermore, business actors should also pay close attention and conduct proper due diligence when considering the thresholds of their assets or sales value, control, as well as affiliation, to verify whether their transactions require Merger Filing to KPPU.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.