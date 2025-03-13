The 28th Legal Regime: Enhancing European Competitiveness And Innovation?

In this web post, we provide a short overview of the recently announced 28th legal regime aimed to boost EU competitiveness and innovation, discussing its potential elements and implications for businesses operating within the European Union.

A new optional EU legal framework, referred to as 'the 28th legal regime', will be proposed by the European Commission late 2025 - early 2026. This new regime will enable innovative startups and scaleups to operate across the EU under a single set of rules, eliminating the need to navigate and comply with different laws of the Member States. The 28th legal regime will aim to simplify applicable rules and reduce the cost of failure for companies, and will include aspects of corporate, insolvency, labour and tax law. The regime is envisaged to come into effect sometime in 2026 or 2027.

1. The 28th legal regime

As part of the broader EU policy agenda for simplifications and competitiveness (see Section 3. Annex below), the European Commission is working on the creation of an alternative and/or optional 28th legal regime for innovative companies to benefit from a single, harmonised set of EU-wide rules in the fields of corporate, insolvency, labour and tax law.

The aim of this new regime is to help innovative small and medium-sized enterprises to scale up and grow by providing them with the possibility of operating under one single legal framework across the EU, instead of under 27 distinct legal regimes. Although the scope could be broader, it is expected that the 'innovative companies' covered by this EU regime, will be those which comply with certain criteria such as the qualifications of their workforce, R&D expenditure, and ownership of intellectual property rights.

The proposal for a 28th EU legal regime is based on the recommendations of the Letta and Draghi Reports and is part of the Flagship Actions Pillar 1 of the EU Competitiveness Compass (i.e. Closing the Innovation Gap).

Despite being mentioned in the European Commission's Work Programme, the proposal for the 28th legal regime is not included in the list of new legislative initiatives for 2025 foreseen in the program's Annex. Thus, it is reasonable to assume that the proposal will likely be published in 2026. More information about the 28th legal regime is expected in the upcoming proposals for an EU Start-up and Scale-up Strategy (Q2 2025) and a European Innovation Act (Q4 2025 – Q1 2026).

While the concrete scope and main features of the 28th regime are not yet clear, we would expect the regime to be aligned with broader ongoing policy recommendations and developments. Below we set up what in our view the direction of travel could entail.

Possible corporate law elements

Concerning corporate law, we would expect the 28th legal regime to include more streamlined and simplified legislation in line with the introduction of the proposal to further develop the Capital Markets Union by amending the Prospectus and Market Abuse Regulations (i.e. Listing Act of 24 April 2024) and the proposal to streamline its ESG regulations (i.e. Omnibus Simplification Packages of 26 February 2025).

Possible insolvency law elements

Regarding insolvency law, we would expect any insolvency related measures to be included in the 28th legal regime to evolve in parallel to the Proposal for a Directive harmonising certain aspects of insolvency law. This proposal focuses on (i) measures to preserve the insolvency estate, (ii) the duties of directors in the event of insolvency, and (iii) transparency obligations. On 13 December 2024, the Council has settled its position on the key elements of this proposal, namely avoidance actions, tracing assets, directors' duty and enhancing transparency of national insolvency proceedings.

Possible labour law elements

As far as labour law is concerned, the EU already influences labour law in the Member States mostly with minimum requirements in several areas, including equal treatment, working hours, employee participation and transfer of undertaking. However, there are still major differences in labour law regimes and practices between Member States, for example in the field of dismissal law, the duration and amount of payment of wages during illness and the role of trade unions and collective bargaining agreements. Given these differences and the lack of more meaningful harmonisation at this stage, attempts to harmonise certain labour law elements via the 28th legal regime would be welcome. It should be noted that the forthcoming judgment of the CJEU in the pending Case C‑19/23 can have an impact on the labour law aspects to be included in the 28th legal regime. This because such judgment will shed light on the acceptable limits of EU competences to adopt minimum requirements in the field of labour law and will probably condition the type of measures that the European Commission can propose under the 28th legal regime.

Possible tax law elements

When looking at the tax angle of the 28th legal regime it is not yet clear what type of taxpayers and/or tax-related measures may be included in this initiative. In an exchange of views with Members of the European Parliament on 6 February 2025, the Commissioner responsible for taxation Hoekstra stated that the new regime 'should be broader than taxation and broader than innovative companies'. No explanation has been provided so far on whether (and how) this 28th legal will interact with the pending HOT and BEFIT proposals as they all seem to share the same policy rationale (i.e. one single set of rules for business operating in the EU).

In any event, we would expect the tax elements 28th legal regime to evolve in parallel to other tax-related measures already announced by the European Commission, notably:

Developments regarding pending EU direct tax proposals included in the European Commission's Work Program for 2025 (e.g. DAC9, BEFIT, HOT, TP, Unshell, DEBRA, Digital Taxation Package, etc.)

The tax related measures included in the Clean Industrial Deal announced on 26 February 2025, such as immediate expensing and accelerated depreciation to encourage businesses to invest in clean tech production, as well as the update to the State Aid framework to encourage investments in decarbonisation while avoiding market distortions.

In the field of taxation, the special legislative procedure and the unanimity requirement make the adoption, amendment and/or repeal of any EU Directive in this field highly challenging. These requirements would evidently be a significant hurdle to overcome when attempting to implement the 28th legal regime, as well as any tax decluttering measure or specific amendments to existing EU legislation. It remains to be seen whether the European Commission will attempt to overcome such hurdle by means of the 'passerelle clauses', which - under certain conditions - allow to derogate the legislative procedures initially provided for by the EU treaties.

3. Annex: The broader EU policy agenda for simplification and competitiveness

Over the past few years, several legal measures have been implemented at EU level with the aim of creating a more cohesive EU legal framework that promotes the free movement of goods, services, capital, and people, while ensuring a level playing field within the Single Market. Even when these EU measures improved the legal regimes of the EU and its Member States, they have also caused unintended negative side-effects as they have significantly increased complexity and administrative burdens for citizens, businesses and governments in the Single Market.

Despite the European Commission's efforts to simplify EU legislation and reduce administrative burdens since 2015 (when the 'Better Regulation' agenda, updated in 2021, was first published), legislative proposals with a 'simplification aim' have been limited. The publication of the Draghi Report in September 2024, coupled with the shifts in geopolitical powers and the need for Europe to enhance its independence and self-sufficiency, have evidently been the wake-up call for the European Commission in relation to this matter.

The first concrete step of the European Commission's to implement Europe's renewed and broad simplification policy is the announcement of the so-called 'Omnibus Simplification Packages' (OSPs), which aim to revise, amend, harmonise and introduce changes to already existing EU legal frameworks applicable to different sectors. Among other things, these OSPs will aim to reduce reporting burdens by 25 % for all companies and 35 % for SMEs.

The first two OSPs focused on the fields of sustainable finance reporting, sustainability due diligence (CSRD and CSDDD) and taxonomy were published on 26 February 2025. Further OSPs are expected in Q2 2025 (e.g. proposal for a new category of company, small mid-caps, and on the removal of paper requirements) and Q4 2025 (e.g. legislative proposal to revise the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation) respectively. For more information on the first two OSPs we refer to our web post of 5 March 2025.

