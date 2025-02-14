ARTICLE
14 February 2025

Updated CIMA And Registry Fees Now In Effect

H
Harneys

Contributor

British Virgin Islands Corporate/Commercial Law
Juan Pablo Urrutia and Mirza Manraj
Effective 1 January 2025, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) and General Registry have implemented updated government fees for various services. Approved by Cayman Islands Parliament on 9 December 2024 after consultation with industry stakeholders, these changes include updates to fees that had remained unchanged for over a decade.

The updates involve both new fees and adjustments to existing ones, supported by amendments to several legislative acts and regulations, including those related to banks, trusts, companies, partnerships, funds, and insurance.

These changes reflect ongoing efforts to modernise fee structures across financial and corporate services.

For a detailed breakdown of the updated fees, view the official schedule here and the notice here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Juan Pablo Urrutia
Juan Pablo Urrutia
Photo of Mirza Manraj
Mirza Manraj
