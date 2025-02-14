Updated CIMA And Registry Fees Now In Effect

Harneys is a full-service offshore law firm offering expert legal advice on the laws of jurisdictions including the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Luxembourg, and more. Established in 1960, the firm has grown to 11 global locations with over 180 lawyers, serving top law firms, financial institutions, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals. Harneys provides comprehensive legal support across transactional, contentious, and private client matters, often in collaboration with Harneys Fiduciary, which delivers corporate and wealth management services. Known for its role in shaping offshore jurisprudence, the firm also advises on legislative developments and excels in handling complex cross-border transactions and disputes.
Effective 1 January 2025, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority
(CIMA) and General Registry have
implemented updated government fees for various services. Approved
by Cayman Islands Parliament on 9 December 2024 after consultation
with industry stakeholders, these changes include updates to fees
that had remained unchanged for over a decade.
The updates involve both new fees and adjustments to existing
ones, supported by amendments to several legislative acts and
regulations, including those related to banks, trusts, companies,
partnerships, funds, and insurance.
These changes reflect ongoing efforts to modernise fee
structures across financial and corporate services.
For a detailed breakdown of the updated fees, view the official
schedule here and the notice here.
