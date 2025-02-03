Unlocking Malta's Corporate Potential: CSB Group's 360° Approach

Malta continues to position itself as a competitive hub for global businesses, leveraging its robust foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, stable regulatory framework, and commitment to innovation

Established in 1987, CSB Group offers diverse yet specialised business solutions and commercial services to a vast portfolio of corporate and private clients seeking to setup a business or relocate to Malta. With an 100+ team of qualified professionals we strive to be a partner of choice to our clients, providing them with tailor-made solutions, uniquely aimed at helping them succeed.

Malta continues to position itself as a competitive hub for global businesses, leveraging its robust foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, stable regulatory framework, and commitment to innovation. The trust and reputation, on which CSB Group's legacy is built, leads to a strong commitment to support private and corporate clients to achieve their targets and build their success on solid foundations. CSB Group embraces this dynamic landscape by offering a 360° approach to corporate services in Malta, tailored to meet the needs of various businesses (both those that are already well-established as well as new start-ups) across diverse industries.

Malta's Economic Landscape: A Thriving Environment for Business

Malta's economic growth has consistently outpaced its European counterparts, with FDI flows reaching €9.9 billion by mid-2023. The financial services sector dominates this inflow, accounting for 97.6% of the total FDI stock, which is valued at an impressive €477.9 billion. This robust investment landscape has firmly established Malta as a key player in sectors such as financial services, gaming, and technology, fostering thousands of high-value jobs and driving innovation.

While this rapid growth has presented challenges, particularly in infrastructure development, Malta stands at a pivotal juncture. The country is actively seeking to enhance its resilience and quality of life through diversified financial tools, including private equity, venture capital, and sustainable finance instruments.1

In addition to its forward-looking mindset that encompasses a vision for business innovation, including a push for sustainability, digital transformation, and green financing, Malta's strategic location at the heart of the Mediterranean offers seamless access to European, North African, and Middle Eastern markets. As an EU member state, Malta provides access to the European Single Market and benefits from EU legislation. Malta's consistent economic growth, political stability, and favourable tax system further reinforce its appeal. With an extensive network of treaties with over 70 countries and advantageous tax refund mechanisms for foreign shareholders, Malta remains an attractive destination for global investment.

CSB Group: Your Partner in Corporate Success

CSB Group's aim and vision is to retain its alignment with Malta's growth strategy by providing tailored corporate, tax, and advisory services that help businesses navigate this thriving but complex environment. With over 37 years of experience and a team of more than 100 qualified professionals, CSB Group is uniquely positioned to provide tailor-made, integrated solutions that cater to the diverse needs of its international clients. From corporate structuring and incorporation, where the Group assists in setting up Malta-based companies with tailored guidance on tax efficiency and compliance, to regulatory support in navigating licensing requirements in sectors like financial services, fintech, and gaming, CSB Group offers a comprehensive range of services.

Their expertise extends to corporate governance, providing ongoing administration, compliance, and secretarial services to ensure operational success. With a deep understanding of Malta's business landscape and local laws, coupled with a team that embraces a global perspective, CSB Group ensures that clients receive customised guidance and one-stop solutions for both corporate and personal relocation needs, including residency and work permits. Their proven track record of supporting high-profile clients and fostering strong relationships with Maltese regulatory authorities reinforces their reputation as a trusted partner.

Adding further value, CSB Group simplifies processes such as opening bank accounts, sourcing office spaces, and managing payroll and accounting, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to quality, confidentiality, and professionalism. This unparalleled expertise, combined with Malta's strategic position within the EU, its multilingual workforce, and robust connectivity, enables CSB Group to help clients unlock their full potential in this dynamic jurisdiction.

A Bright Future for Malta and its Businesses

Malta's continued focus on sustainable growth and innovative financing solutions represents an exciting opportunity for businesses to thrive. By partnering with CSB Group, companies can confidently navigate Malta's regulatory framework and capitalise on its strengths to achieve their goals.

Footnote

1. Times of Malta (ed), ‘“Investment in Malta Now Needs to Seek a Resilient Future”' (Times of Malta, 25 November 2024) accessed 15 January 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.