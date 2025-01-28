ARTICLE
28 January 2025

5 Trends To Watch In 2025: United Arab Emirates

For the third year in a row, the NBA came to Abu Dhabi in 2024.
United Arab Emirates Corporate/Commercial Law
Steven Bainbridge,Chadi Salloum,Pawel Szaja
+7 Authors
  1. Abu Dhabi Continues to Host International Sporting Events – For the third year in a row, the NBA came to Abu Dhabi in 2024. The 2024 showcase included the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets facing off in two pre-season games in October at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, bringing NBA excitement to the United Arab Emirates capital. In May 2025, Abu Dhabi will host the EuroLeague basketball's "Final Four" tournament—the first time the event has been staged outside of Europe. As with the NBA, EuroLeague is planting its footprints in the region, and they will likely take advantage of top-class infrastructure, professional support services, and a growing fan base, with festivities including dynamic fan engagement opportunities and multi-day matches.

  2. M&A Trends in the UAE's Corporate Transactional Landscape and AI Advancements –In 2025, the UAE's corporate transactional landscape is expected to be driven by notable external and internal factors. A key trend will be the rise in outbound M&A activity, as UAE-based sovereign wealth funds and private investors look to deploy capital into international markets, particularly the United States. This trend is likely to be influenced by recent changes in the U.S. administration, which could present more favorable conditions for investment, particularly in technology, infrastructure, and health care sectors. As a result, UAE investors are expected to pursue strategic acquisitions to diversify their portfolios and gain access to high-growth sectors in developed markets. Simultaneously, the UAE is poised to emerge as a global leader in artificial intelligence innovation. The country's ongoing investments in AI infrastructure, research, and development, coupled with its commitment to fostering a business-friendly ecosystem, will likely accelerate its attraction of top-tier AI companies, startups, and talent from around the world. As a result, the UAE is positioned to become a key hub for AI technology development, contributing to both regional and global advancements in industries such as finance, health care, and manufacturing, while providing fertile ground for corporate ventures and strategic partnerships in this rapidly evolving field.

  3. Capital Markets Trends in the UAE –Two major trends are expected to shape the UAE capital markets in 2025. Lower interest rates have resulted in a substantial increase in debt capital market offerings across the entire bond spectrum, including Sharia-compliant sukuk offerings. The trend is gaining momentum, and we expect the debt capital market to grow substantially in 2025. We expect the equity capital market to be shaped by the following trends: an increased number of IPOs by non-government-related entities, including a number of tech companies; secondary offerings by listed companies in the form of accelerated non-documented block trades as well as fully documented equity offerings; and an increased focused on dual listing structures between the UAE and other countries, driven in particular by regulatory efforts of the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

  4. The Growth of Private Credit and the Possible Impact of AAOIFI Standard 62 on the UAE Finance Market –As creditors continue to look across the global market for strategic opportunities, the UAE further developed as a hub for private credit providers in 2024 and we have seen an increased appetite for both international and regional credit funds to operate in the UAE and the wider Middle East, resulting in a number of high-profile private credit transactions closing during the year. Historically, the market has been dominated by local financial institutions offering relationship-based lending to local corporate entities, however the market terms that have evolved within the UAE as a result of regional bank market dominance have created a regime that has become of particular interest to a number of private credit providers. Given this, as banks and financial institutions continue to gain more share of the leveraged market in 2025 and private credit providers continue to search for opportunities, we expect the importance of private credit to continue to grow within the UAE (and the wider Middle East) in 2025 and beyond.

    The Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), which sets the standards in the Islamic finance industry, is considering new guidelines on sukuk (fixed income instruments that comply with Sharia principles). Standard 62, if enacted, would transform how sukuk are structured and treated in accounting and financial reporting processes, and would bring with it significant implications for issuers and investors. As it stands, sukuk are asset-based, but not asset-backed, meaning that investors are notionally exposed to the assets' performance risk, but do not bear any direct financial or legal risk tied to those assets. Standard 62 would change this by transferring full ownership and risk of the underlying assets to the investors. Rather than resembling bonds (as they do currently), sukuk would be treated more like securitized assets, altering the risk dynamics for issuers and investors such that investors would bear the full risk of the underlying assets' performance and no longer be protected from the specific performance of those assets. This reclassification could deter issuers, potentially limiting the volume of capital raised in the sukuk market, although much will depend on how the new rules (if enacted) are interpreted and implemented in practice. Issuers and investors will need to closely monitor developments in the coming months.

  5. The UAE Remains one of the Most Vibrant Markets for the Real Estate and Construction Industry – The future of the real estate and construction industry in the region is filled with opportunity, with the primary goal of establishing the region as the preeminent location for investment and growth. The UAE continues to invest heavily in tourism and hospitality, with significant developments in luxury hotels, resorts, and entertainment complexes. One of the largest growing areas in the development space is branded residences (of which there are over 700 projects globally), which command higher yields for both owners and operators and diversify the real estate market. This trend is expected to continue into 2025, with ongoing and upcoming projects totaling over U.S. $100 billion in value, including state-sponsored infrastructure projects and landmark real estate developments. As of 2024, the top three causes of disputes in the region remain design-related, with scope change at 52.9%, late design at 32.1% and incomplete design at 26.3% (versus 31.8%, 17.9% and 11.3%, respectively, in the rest of the world) according to the CRUX 2024 report. The technological advancements used in the UAE construction market (for instance, AI, robotics, wearable IoT trackers, and augmented reality outlays) are likely to have an impact on the labour market. A key trend seen in state-sponsored projects is the increasing demand by international contractors and investors for early advice on the structuring of their local construction arms to benefit from investment treaty protections. Careful (legal and technical) early assessments of the time, cost, and quality risks are increasingly adopted by key market players in the UAE.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

