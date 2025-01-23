Download the Act here

This compendium of the Bermuda Investment Business Act 2003 together with related statutory instruments, rules and statutory appointments, incorporating all amendments to date.

The most recent amendments to this Compendium include:

amendments to the Fourth Schedule to the Bermuda Monetary Authority Act 1969 under the Heading Investment Business Act 2003 made by the Bermuda Monetary Authority Amendment Act 2024 effective 1 January 2025

The previous amendment to this Compendium included:

amendments made by the Investment Business Amendment Act 2024 in force 29 July 2024, the Investment Business (Recognised Bodies Recognition Requirements) Regulations 2024, the Investment Business (Recognised Bodies) (Reporting Accountants) (Facts and Matters of Material Significance) Regulations 2024, and the Investment Business (Prudential Standards) (Recognised Bodies) Rules 2024 all of which come into force on 29 July 2024.

This publication does not, however, contain the various forms and filings prescribed by the Act, nor have we included the Investment Business Appeals Tribunal Regulations 2004. These are available upon request to Conyers Dill & Pearman.

