ARTICLE
23 January 2025

Bermuda Investment Business Act 2003

C
Conyers

Contributor

Conyers logo
Conyers is a leading international law firm with a broad client base including FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies, international finance houses and asset managers. The firm advises on Bermuda, British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands laws, from offices in those jurisdictions and in the key financial centres of Hong Kong, London and Singapore. We also provide a wide range of corporate, trust, compliance, governance and accounting and management services.
Explore Firm Details
This compendium of the Bermuda Investment Business Act 2003 together with related statutory instruments, rules and statutory appointments, incorporating all amendments to date.
Bermuda Corporate/Commercial Law
Conyers
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Download the Act here

This compendium of the Bermuda Investment Business Act 2003 together with related statutory instruments, rules and statutory appointments, incorporating all amendments to date.

The most recent amendments to this Compendium include:

  • amendments to the Fourth Schedule to the Bermuda Monetary Authority Act 1969 under the Heading Investment Business Act 2003 made by the Bermuda Monetary Authority Amendment Act 2024 effective 1 January 2025

The previous amendment to this Compendium included:

  • amendments made by the Investment Business Amendment Act 2024 in force 29 July 2024, the Investment Business (Recognised Bodies Recognition Requirements) Regulations 2024, the Investment Business (Recognised Bodies) (Reporting Accountants) (Facts and Matters of Material Significance) Regulations 2024, and the Investment Business (Prudential Standards) (Recognised Bodies) Rules 2024 all of which come into force on 29 July 2024.

This publication does not, however, contain the various forms and filings prescribed by the Act, nor have we included the Investment Business Appeals Tribunal Regulations 2004. These are available upon request to Conyers Dill & Pearman.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Conyers
Conyers
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More