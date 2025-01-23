The Bermuda Companies Act contains a consolidated version of the Companies Act 1981, incorporating all amendments to date.

The most recent legislative updates include:

an amendment to section 131 of the Companies Act 1981 made by the Companies Amendment Act 2024 deemed to have effect 1 January 2024 and amendments to the Companies Act 1981 made by the Corporate Entities (Miscellaneous) Amendment Act 2024 operative 28 December 2024.

Other recent amendments include:

amendments to sections 120 and 129 of the Companies Act 1981 made by West End Development Corporation Amendment Act 2024 operative 1 September 2024 and the Companies and Limited Liability Company Amendment Act 2024 operative 11 October 2024

and the revocation of paragraph (59) in the Government Fees Regulations 1976, in Head 16 (Companies Act 1981) also made by the Companies and Limited Liability Company Amendment Act 2024

amendments made by the Economic Development Amendment Act 2024, which came into effect on 1 April 2024 and amended sections 120(7)(b) and 129(1AB)(b).

the addition of the Registrar of Companies (Annual Corporate Regulatory Fees) Act 2024 and

amendments to the Companies Act 1981 made by the Registrar of Companies (Annual Corporate Regulatory Fees) (No. 2) Act 2024, which implemented the new annual corporate regulatory fee, both retroactively operative from 9 February 2024

This Compendium does not, however, contain (i) the various forms and filings prescribed by the Act and (ii) The Companies Winding-Up Rules 1982; these are available on request, please contact us.

In addition, further regulations apply to companies carrying on (i) insurance business, (ii) investment fund or investment fund administration business, or (iii) trust business.

More information and/or separate consolidations of applicable legislation are available on request.

Download the act here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.