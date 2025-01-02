New Obligation For Commercial Companies In Monaco

Commercial companies and economic interest groups (EIGs) registered with the Répertoire du Commerce et de l'Industrie (RCI) in Monaco are required to designate a person responsible for the elementary

Commercial companies and economic interest groups (EIGs) registered with the Répertoire du Commerce et de l'Industrie (RCI) in Monaco are required to designate a person responsible for the elementary information and information on beneficial owners.

Commercial companies must inform the RCI of the identity of the person(s) designated as responsible for elementary information and information on beneficial owners, using a form available on the government website (site).

The designated person(s) responsible must be a natural person resident in Monaco and may be chosen from among:

Shareholders

Directors

Staff members

Members (of the EIG)

In this case, the following RIE-MC form must be completed (RIE-MC form).

If no individual resident in the Principality could be designated, the person or persons responsible for the information must be chosen from one of the following Monegasque professionals:

An avocat-défenseur, avocat or avocat stagiaire

A chartered accountant or certified accountant

A notary

A company service provider

A legal advisor

A multi-family office

In this case, the following RIE-EPNFD form must be completed (RIE-EPNFD form).

Please note that this obligation to appoint a person responsible for elementary information and information on beneficial owners also applies to civil companies since the end of 2023.

