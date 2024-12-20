78 | Anatomy Of A Corporate High Performer (Podcast)

PLMJ is a law firm based in Portugal that combines a full service with bespoke legal craftsmanship. For more than 50 years, the firm has taken an innovative and creative approach to produced tailor-made solutions to effectively defend the interests of its clients. The firm supports its clients in all areas of the law, often with multidisciplinary teams, and always acting as a business partner in the most strategic decision-making processes.
He is a physiologist at the University of Porto, a guest
lecturer at Porto Business School and a specialist in improving the
performance of individuals and teams, whether in the context of
high performance sport or in a corporate environment. And he came
to PLMJ to talk about high performance.
NOTE: All PLMJ Podcasts are in Portuguese
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.