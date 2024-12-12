Doing Business In The Netherlands! – Ein rechtlicher Leitfaden für Unternehmen

We are pleased to announce the publication of the multi-part German series on Dutch law. Having already published a corresponding guide in English last year (Doing Business in The Netherlands), we have decided to make it available to you in German as well.

The series is dedicated to the basic knowledge of business practices in the Netherlands and is specifically designed to provide you with a comprehensive insight into the legal foundations of the Dutch business world. All 9 chapters have now been published and are available separately here:

The German series will soon also be published as a bundled edition.

