Sum-Of-The-Parts: The Key To Valuing Conglomerates Accurately

Conglomerates—large corporations with multiple business segments across various industries—pose unique challenges when it comes to valuation. Traditional valuation methods often fall short in fully capturing the worth of these complex entities. Each segment may have vastly different growth rates, risk profiles, and cash flow characteristics, making it difficult to apply a one-size-fits-all approach. In these cases, a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation can provide a more accurate and nuanced assessment, allowing for a clearer picture of the total value held within a multi-segment company.

This article explains the SOTP approach, the circumstances where it's best applied, and how it can help reveal otherwise hidden value in diversified companies.

Understanding Sum-of-the-Parts Valuation

Sum-of-the-parts valuation, or SOTP, involves valuing each business segment individually before combining them for a total company value. The logic is straightforward: each division in a conglomerate likely has unique characteristics that traditional valuation methods might not accurately capture if applied to the company as a whole. By valuing each part separately according to its own industry benchmarks, growth prospects, and risk factors, SOTP can reflect a more realistic estimate of a company's intrinsic value.

When to Use Sum-of-the-Parts Valuation

SOTP valuation is particularly useful when a conglomerate has significant variation among its segments, or when it holds substantial non-operating assets. Here are a few situations where SOTP is most effective:

1. Diverse Business Segments with Unique Profiles

For conglomerates that operate across multiple sectors, each segment may have its own growth drivers, challenges, and capital requirements. Applying a single multiple or cash flow model to such a diverse set of businesses can be misleading. SOTP allows each segment to be valued with the metrics and benchmarks that are most relevant to its specific industry, ensuring a more tailored and accurate valuation.

2. Conglomerates with Both High-Growth and Stable Divisions

Some companies are structured with a mix of mature, cash-generating segments and high-growth divisions that are still expanding. By separating these segments, SOTP can highlight the growth potential of newer divisions while appropriately valuing stable segments, thus offering a balanced view that reflects each unit's unique characteristics.

3. Companies with Passive Investments or Non-Core Assets

Conglomerates often have significant assets that don't directly contribute to their core operations, such as real estate holdings, investments in other companies, or valuable brand licenses. These assets, while not central to daily operations, hold value on their own. SOTP makes it possible to account for these by valuing them independently, ensuring they aren't overlooked.

4. Firms Considering Spin-Offs or Divestitures

When a company is contemplating the sale or spin-off of one of its divisions, SOTP can provide a clear picture of that segment's value on its own. This insight is useful for estimating sale prices or understanding the impact a spin-off might have on the parent company's stock. By isolating each segment's value, SOTP gives stakeholders a better understanding of each division's standalone worth.

4. Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Involving Synergies

In M&A scenarios, understanding the value of each individual segment is essential, particularly when calculating potential synergies between merging companies. SOTP allows each segment to be valued separately, giving a clearer sense of the contribution each makes and helping estimate synergy benefits.

How to Conduct a Sum-of-the-Parts Valuation

SOTP valuation is a structured process, involving a thorough analysis of each segment's unique industry, growth, and risk factors. Here are the steps to perform an SOTP valuation:

1. Define and Segment the Business

Begin by identifying each major division. Group segments by distinct industry, geography, or revenue source, as these divisions will likely require different valuation approaches.

2. Select the Appropriate Valuation Method for Each Segment

Choose the valuation method that best suits each segment based on its cash flow predictability and industry standards. Common methods include:

Discounted Cash Flow (DCF): Suitable for segments with stable cash flows, providing a value based on projected cash flow.

Suitable for segments with stable cash flows, providing a value based on projected cash flow. Comparable Company Analysis: Useful when there are comparable firms. Apply relevant industry multiples such as EV/EBITDA or P/E.

Useful when there are comparable firms. Apply relevant industry multiples such as EV/EBITDA or P/E. Net Asset Value (NAV): Often used for asset-heavy segments, such as those with substantial real estate or resource holdings.

2. Calculate Each Segment's Value

Using the chosen method, calculate the value for each segment individually. Apply assumptions specific to each unit, such as discount rates that align with each segment's risk level and growth potential.

3. Sum the Segment Values and Adjust for Corporate Overhead

Once each segment is valued, combine the individual valuations for an aggregate company value. Deduct corporate overhead, centralized administration, and any other company-wide costs that don't apply to a single segment.

4. Account for Liabilities and Non-Operating Assets

Subtract any company-wide liabilities and add non-operating assets, such as cash reserves or non-core investments. This adjustment rounds out the valuation to reflect both operating and non-operating aspects.

Benefits and Drawbacks of Sum-of-the-Parts Valuation

Benefits

Uncovering Hidden Value: SOTP allows each segment's value to be seen separately, often revealing assets or divisions undervalued by traditional methods.

More Accurate Valuation of Complex Companies: By breaking down each division, SOTP offers a detailed view that captures the differences in growth potential, risk, and performance across the business.

Improved Clarity for Restructuring: SOTP is particularly helpful when evaluating the impacts of spin-offs or divestitures, providing a clearer picture of each segment's independent value.

Drawbacks

Complex Data Requirements: SOTP needs detailed financial data for each segment, which can be hard to obtain and may require estimations.

Difficulty Allocating Costs Across Segments: Distributing corporate costs among segments can be subjective, which can influence the valuation outcome.

Challenges in Aggregating Risk: Different risk profiles across segments may complicate the calculation of a combined risk profile for the entire company.

Conclusion

Sum-of-the-parts valuation offers a powerful approach for valuing diversified companies, especially those with multiple segments operating in distinct markets. By evaluating each segment individually, SOTP enables investors to capture hidden value within complex companies, providing critical insights into the company's full potential. Although more intricate than standard valuation methods, SOTP can be invaluable for investors looking to understand multi-segment companies or assess the impacts of spin-offs and mergers. For anyone navigating the complexities of conglomerates, SOTP is a vital tool for achieving a comprehensive, accurate valuation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.