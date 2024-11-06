Final Green Light To The 'Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive' (CSDDD)

On April 24, 2024, the European Parliament gave final approval to the proposed 'Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive' (CSDDD).

This new legislation requires large companies to mitigate their negative impact on human rights and the environment. Thereby, it puts ESG obligations into actual binding effect.

With 374 votes in favor, 235 against, and 19 abstentions, the European Parliament approved this directive.

Beyond a company's own impact, this legislation also encompasses the compliance of business partners, e.g., companies related to supply, production, and distribution.

Are you wondering how this new legislation will impact your company?

In our earlier alert, we summarized the main takeaways of the CSDDD: https://www.burenlegal.com/en/news/eus-new-corporate-sustainability-due...

Originally published 25 April 2024

