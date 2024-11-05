ARTICLE
5 November 2024

WEBINAR REPLAY | Dividend Distributions: Practical Legal Considerations (Video)

CL
CMS Luxembourg

Contributor

CMS Luxembourg logo
Active in the Grand-Duchy since 2011, CMS Luxembourg combine a deep understanding of the local market with the global overview of the CMS network. Our 70+ lawyers specialise in Banking & Finance, Corporate/M&A, Investment Funds and Tax but are also able to assist our clients on Commercial, Dispute Resolution, Employment, Capital Markets, ESG as well as Insurance matters.
Explore Firm Details
In this 30-min webinar, our CMS experts, Gérard Maîtrejean, Adrien François and Guillaume Flagollet give an overview of the legal practical aspects of dividend distributions by Luxembourg companies.
Luxembourg Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Gérard Maitrejean
Photo of Adrien François
Photo of Guillaume Flagollet
Authors

In this 30-min webinar, our CMS experts, Gérard Maîtrejean, Adrien François and Guillaume Flagollet give an overview of the legal practical aspects of dividend distributions by Luxembourg companies.

Watch the webinar recording to learn more about the different types of distributions of dividend available to companies in Luxembourg and how to proceed when the time comes to share benefits.

1539406a.jpg

WEBINAR REPLAY | Dividend distributions: practical legal considerations

This webinar is a part of our Corporate Law Spotlight Webinar Series. As seasoned practitioners in the field of Corporate Law, we understand the importance of staying updated and well-informed on the latest developments. Our webinar series has been meticulously curated to address the most significant and recurrent themes that have a profound impact on businesses and organizations today.

By attending our Corporate Law Spotlight Webinar Series, you will not only gain a deeper understanding of the legal complexities surrounding corporate matters but also acquire practical tools to navigate these challenges effectively. Our aim is to empower you with the knowledge and resources necessary to make informed decisions and drive success within your organisation.

In case of any questions, don't hesitate to reach out to our team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gérard Maitrejean
Gérard Maitrejean
Photo of Adrien François
Adrien François
Photo of Guillaume Flagollet
Guillaume Flagollet
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More