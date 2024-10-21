ARTICLE
21 October 2024

Congratulations to BE WTR SA on its recent financing round! The company has just raised CHF 39 million in a Series C financing round led by Dutch agrifood growth fund Convent Capital.
BE WTR Raises CHF 39 Million in a Series C Financing Round

Congratulations to BE WTR SA on its recent financing round! The company has just raised CHF 39 million in a Series C financing round led by Dutch agrifood growth fund Convent Capital.

This major round of funding, occurring less than five years after Mike Hecker founded BE WTR SA in October 2020, reflects the increasing interest of the industry in this innovative technology. This capital will empower BE WTR SA to further enhance its unique water technology systems and expand into additional markets.

As an innovator in the design, development, and marketing of products that promote local and eco-friendly water consumption, BE WTR SA provides tailored solutions for the hospitality sector, restaurants, offices, and private clients.

Supporting BE WTR SA since its creation, the Kellerhals Carrard team, led by Frédéric Rochat (Partner, M&A), included Serge Migy (Partner, Tax), Robin Mainetti (Lawyer, M&A) and Brian Jurt (Tax Advisor).

We wish them every success in the next stages of their journey and look forward to continuing to support them!

