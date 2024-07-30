Where Can You Find Company Information In Dubai?

Dubai, a global business and commerce hub, attracts companies from around the world. Unlike many countries with a uniform company structure, Dubai offers a unique blend of options. The presence of 'Free Zones' alongside the mainland legal system creates a diverse array of company types, each with its own regulations and benefits.

Whether you're a potential investor, considering a partnership, or simply wanting to verify a company's legitimacy, navigating the process of finding company information can be challenging. To help you with that, this guide will equip you with the knowledge to uncover the details you're looking for.

Understanding Company Types in Dubai

The first step is recognizing the type of company you're dealing with. Dubai operates under two main categories:

Mainland companies : registered with the Department of Economic Development (DED) of Dubai.

: registered with the Department of Economic Development (DED) of Dubai. Free Zone companies: established within designated Free Zones, each with its own specific focus (e.g., finance, technology) and regulatory body. They offer benefits like tax exemptions and simplified ownership structures.

Other common company types include:

Limited Liability Company (LLC) : the most common mainland company type, requiring at least two shareholders and a local service agent. The DED website provides information on LLCs, just like any other mainland company.

: the most common mainland company type, requiring at least two shareholders and a local service agent. The DED website provides information on LLCs, just like any other mainland company. Sole Proprietorship : owned and operated by a single individual, typically for smaller businesses. Not as prevalent in Dubai due to limitations on foreign ownership. Sole Proprietorship companies can be found through the DED website's search function.

: owned and operated by a single individual, typically for smaller businesses. Not as prevalent in Dubai due to limitations on foreign ownership. Sole Proprietorship companies can be found through the DED website's search function. Branch offices: established by foreign companies to operate in Dubai under the parent company's regulations. The DED website also provides details on branch offices.

Resources for public company information

Fortunately, Dubai offers excellent online resources for accessing public company information. Here's where to look:

DED website : for mainland companies, the DED website's "Search License Information" function allows you to search by company name or license number. This contains details like legal status, shareholder information, legal representative information, branch information (if applicable), activity areas, previous trade names, and commercial licenses.

: for mainland companies, the DED website's "Search License Information" function allows you to search by company name or license number. This contains details like legal status, shareholder information, legal representative information, branch information (if applicable), activity areas, previous trade names, and commercial licenses. National Economic Register: this central platform provides a starting point for any company in the UAE, and offers basic company information like name, registration date, legal status, and links to the relevant authority website (DED or Free Zone).

Finding Information on Free Zone Companies

Finding information on Free Zone companies requires a slightly different approach. Each Free Zone maintains its own website, often containing a company directory. Search the relevant Free Zone authority's website (e.g., Dubai Multi Commodities Centre for the DMCC Free Zone) to find the company details.

Common Free Zones in Dubai:

Jebeli Ali Free Zone (JAFZA): https://www.jafza.ae/ar/ (focus on trade, logistics, and manufacturing)

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC): https://www.difc.ae/ (financial and banking services)

Dubai Media City (DMC): https://dmc.ae/ (media and entertainment)

Dubai Internet City (DIC): https://dic.ae/ (information technology and communications)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.