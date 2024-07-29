ARTICLE
29 July 2024

Towards New Forms Of Companies In The Principality Of Monaco

CP
CMS Pasquier Ciulla Marquet Pastor Svara & Gazo

Contributor

CMS Pasquier Ciulla Marquet Pastor Svara & Gazo logo
CMS Pasquier Ciulla Marquet Pastor Svara & Gazo joined the CMS network in April 2017. Since then, we have worked to combine a deep understanding of the local market with a global overview, collaborating with 80+ offices in 45+ countries, with over 5,000 lawyers worldwide. Our firm, founded by three members, has now grown to one of the largest in Monaco, with over sixty professionals, including six Avocats Associés Monégasques, almost 40 associates, experts in Monegasque law, and a support team. Our firm is structured around seven practice groups, each dedicated to a specific area of expertise: Banking & Finance, Business & Investments, Real Estate & Construction, Employment, Tax law, Private Clients and Criminal law.
Explore
On the 21st of June 2024, the Government introduced a draft bill n°1.094, which aims to modernise corporate law.
Monaco Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Stephan Pastor
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On the 21st of June 2024, the Government introduced a draft bill n°1.094, which aims to modernise corporate law.

It contains a number of major changes, including the introduction of two new types of companies.

Société civile de moyens

Through a general redefinition of the partnership contract (article 1670 of the Civil Code), the bill would allow companies to be formed to take advantage of any savings that might result from it, rather than just to make a profit.

This measure is aimed in particular at the liberal professions. It would make it possible to pool investments and costs of an activity, but without sharing the income.

Société unipersonnelle à responsabilité limitée (SURL, i.e. single-member limited liability company)

The draft bill addresses a proposal put forth by members of the Conseil National in May 2023 to permit the establishment of single-member companies. This is a measure that has been under consideration for several years, for example in 2013 with the Draft Bill n°914 on the modernisation of economic law.

This would be a significant shift in Monegasque corporate law, which currently requires at least two partners to form any type of company.

The SURL (limited liability company with a single shareholder) would be the first company that could be formed in the Principality by a single person.

Individual entrepreneurs who adopt this form of company would be able to protect their personal assets from the risks associated with their professional activity.

More generally, this would introduce greater business flexibility and open the prospect of new legal and financial engineering schemes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Stephan Pastor
Stephan Pastor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More