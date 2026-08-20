Niger Accedes To The Marrakesh Treaty

The Republic of Niger, a member state of the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI), has acceded to the Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons Who Are Blind, Visually Impaired or Otherwise Print Disabled. Niger deposited its instrument of accession with WIPO on 20 July 2026, and the Treaty will enter into force in the country on 20 October 2026.

The accession reflects Niger’s commitment to improving access to knowledge and information for persons with print disabilities by facilitating the creation and cross-border exchange of accessible format copies of published works.