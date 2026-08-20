ARTICLE
20 August 2026

Niger Accedes To The Marrakesh Treaty

AA
Adams & Adams

Contributor

Adams & Adams logo
Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.
Explore Firm Details
The Republic of Niger has taken a significant step in intellectual property law by acceding to the Marrakesh Treaty, joining other African Intellectual Property Organization member states in this commitment. This development will enable improved access to published works for persons with print disabilities through the creation and international exchange of accessible format copies.
Niger Intellectual Property
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Adams & Adams are most popular:
  • within Transport, Consumer Protection and Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
  • in Africa

The Republic of Niger, a member state of the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI), has acceded to the Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons Who Are Blind, Visually Impaired or Otherwise Print Disabled. Niger deposited its instrument of accession with WIPO on 20 July 2026, and the Treaty will enter into force in the country on 20 October 2026.

The accession reflects Niger’s commitment to improving access to knowledge and information for persons with print disabilities by facilitating the creation and cross-border exchange of accessible format copies of published works.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Adams & Adams
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More