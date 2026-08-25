Bär & Karrer Advises Medbase In Its Acquisition Of Ardentis

Medbase AG, part of the Migros Group and a leading Swiss healthcare provider with a nationwide network of medical centres and pharmacies, has acquired a majority stake in the Ardentis Group, one of the leading providers of dental services in French-speaking Switzerland. The transaction strengthens Medbase’s position in the Swiss healthcare market and combines its nationwide healthcare platform with Ardentis’s established presence in the dental sector.

Bär & Karrer is a leading Swiss law firm with more than 200 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano, Zug, Basel and St. Moritz. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world. Most of our work has an international component. We have broad experience handling cross-border proceedings and transactions. Our extensive network consists of correspondent law firms which are all market leaders in their jurisdictions. Bär & Karrer was repeatedly awarded Switzerland Law Firm of the Year by the most important international legal ranking agencies in recent years.

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Medbase AG, part of the Migros Group and a leading Swiss healthcare provider with a nationwide network of medical centres and pharmacies, has acquired a majority stake in the Ardentis Group, one of the leading providers of dental services in French-speaking Switzerland. The transaction strengthens Medbase’s position in the Swiss healthcare market and combines its nationwide healthcare platform with Ardentis’s established presence in the dental sector.



In this transaction, the team at Bär & Karrer, led by Christoph Neeracher and Thomas Rohde, advised Medbase AG. The team included Ronny Schmid, Leo Kaffanke, Nicolas Vogt and Marco Mazzilli (all M&A), Philippe Seiler (M&A/Life Sciences), Susanne Schreiber, Martin Leu, Cyrill Diefenbacher, Michael Krähenbühl and Bruno Perriard (all Tax), Laura Widmer, Sandra Schaffner and Manuel Schmid (all Employment), Markus Wang and Christine Schweikard (both IP/IT/Regulatory), Christian Kunz, Ferdinand Rombach and Katharina Cardon (all Data Protection), Fanny Cattaneo (Real Estate), Nikolaus Lange (Finance) and Ruth Bloch-Riemer and Sébastien Di Natale (both Social Security).

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