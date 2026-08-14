Chronique de la jurisprudence rendue par le Tribunal fédéral en droit pénal économique en 2025

Bär & Karrer is a leading Swiss law firm with more than 200 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano, Zug, Basel and St. Moritz. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world. Most of our work has an international component. We have broad experience handling cross-border proceedings and transactions. Our extensive network consists of correspondent law firms which are all market leaders in their jurisdictions. Bär & Karrer was repeatedly awarded Switzerland Law Firm of the Year by the most important international legal ranking agencies in recent years.
Sans prétention à l’exhaustivité, nous revenons ici en particulier sur certains arrêts rendus en 2025 par le Tribunal fédéral dans le domaine du droit pénal économique. Cette chronique étant en premier lieu destinée aux praticiens...
Andrew M. Garbarski’s articles from Bär & Karrer are most popular:
within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Property industries
Bär & Karrer are most popular:
within International Law, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Privacy topic(s)
PJA 8/2026, pp. 911 ss
Sans prétention à l’exhaustivité, nous revenons ici en particulier sur certains arrêts rendus en 2025 par le Tribunal fédéral dans le domaine du droit pénal économique. Cette chronique étant en premier lieu destinée aux praticiens, elle se conçoit avant tout comme un outil permettant aux lecteurs de découvrir, sous une forme casuistique et synthétisée, les éléments essentiels de ces décisions. Compte tenu des contraintes de place, nous avons procédé à un choix, parfois arbitraire, des arrêts retenus. Ceux-ci seront présentés en suivant la systématique du CP. À titre complémentaire, certaines jurisprudences relevant du droit pénal accessoire seront également mentionnées, de même que quelques décisions ciblées du Tribunal pénal fédéral qui nous paraissaient présenter un intérêt particulier dans le contexte du droit pénal économique.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide
to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your
specific circumstances.