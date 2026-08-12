“Beyond Luxury: Where Wealth Meets Purpose”, Interview Über Die Wachsende Bedeutung Von Philanthropie Und Gemeinnützigen Stiftungen Für Unternehmerfamilien Und Vermögende Privatpersonen, In: High Class Magazine Nr. 15/2026, S. 54 F.
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