ARTICLE
12 August 2026

“Beyond Luxury: Where Wealth Meets Purpose”, Interview Über Die Wachsende Bedeutung Von Philanthropie Und Gemeinnützigen Stiftungen Für Unternehmerfamilien Und Vermögende Privatpersonen, In: High Class Magazine Nr. 15/2026, S. 54 F.

BG
Blum & Grob

Contributor

Blum & Grob logo
Blum&Grob is a leading Swiss law firm in Zurich, anticipating your needs, listening attentively, and deeply understanding your company and personal situation. Specializing in various legal domains and well-connected, we offer tailored solutions, driven by entrepreneurial mindset, pragmatism, and client-centric approach. Additionally, we are member of the lawyers’ association “Ally Law”.
Explore Firm Details
Im HighClass Magazine spricht Mirjam Vögeli über die wachsende Bedeutung von Philanthropie und gemeinnützigen Stiftungen für Unternehmerfamilien und vermögende Privatpersonen.
Switzerland Corporate/Commercial Law
Mirjam Vögeli
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Blum & Grob are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property topic(s)

Beyond Luxury: Where Wealth Meets Purpose

Erfolgreich Vermögen aufzubauen ist das eine. Ihm Sinn und nachhaltige Wirkung zu verleihen, das andere.

Wie lassen sich Werte, Verantwortung und gesellschaftliches Engagement über Generationen hinweg weitergeben?

Im HighClass Magazine spricht Mirjam Vögeli über die wachsende Bedeutung von Philanthropie und gemeinnützigen Stiftungen für Unternehmerfamilien und vermögende Privatpersonen.

Ein Gespräch über Verantwortung, Weitblick und generationenübergreifendes Engagement.

Klicken Sie hier, um das Interview zu lesen.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Mirjam Vögeli
Mirjam Vögeli
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More