Factory Registration In Egypt 2025 | IDA License Guide

Egypt's comprehensive industrial and trademark registration frameworks offer investors robust legal protection and streamlined procedures. Understanding the statutory requirements, post-registration obligations, and penalties for non-compliance is essential for establishing legitimate operations and building strong brand identities in the Egyptian market.

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As a leading economic force in the Arab world and Africa, Egypt aggressively drives industrial development, positioning the sector as the primary engine for national economic growth, foreign investment, and export expansion. Driven by Egypt's Vision 2030, which aims to boost domestic manufacturing and attract productive investment, the Egyptian lawmaker has been keen to establish a comprehensive legislative framework governing the establishment, operation, and registration of factories. This framework ensures transparency, streamlined procedures, and investor protection.

Law 15 of 2017 (“Law”) on Streamlining Procedures for Licensing Industrial Facilities, along with its Executive Regulations issued by the Minister of Trade and Industry’s Decree 1082 of 2017, brought about a qualitative leap in the industrial licensing system. It established a simplified system based on prior notification and authorisation, considering the extent of risk associated with the industrial activity, reducing the time taken to issue licences and encouraging the establishment of new factories.

Furthermore, this legislative framework reinforces the provisions of Investment Law 72 of 2017, which establishes the principle of equality between local and foreign investors. This law grants various tax and customs incentives to industrial projects, particularly within new industrial zones and free zones.

To ensure full compliance with regulatory controls, the aforementioned laws mandate that every industrial facility register with the Industrial Registry in accordance with the provisions of Law 24 of 1977. Additionally, facilities shall obtain an industrial operating license from the Industrial Development Authority (IDA), as it is the competent entity responsible for the technical and administrative supervision of industrial activities in Egypt.

This comprehensive framework of legislation and regulatory authorities constitutes a binding legal guarantee for investors. It mandates a secure, transparent environment for the establishment and operation of industrial facilities pursuant to paramount technical and environmental standards, while affording the essential technical assistance and expedited procedures required to bolster the competitiveness of Egyptian industry on both domestic and global scales.

As a result, factory registration in Egypt is far more than just paperwork—it is a vital legal foundation. It actively protects investor assets, enables the state to maintain high standards of production quality and operational safety, and drives balanced national economic growth powered by a highly structured and scalable industrial sector.

An industrial facility constitutes any establishment founded for the execution of industrial activities, specifically concerning the manufacture of goods or the processing of raw materials into finished or semi-finished products destined for consumption or utility.

Factory registration refers to the official enrollment of an industrial facility in the Industrial Registry under the IDA, in compliance with Law 24 of 1977. This procedure is legally mandatory for all industrial facilities operating within Egypt.

The registration of industrial facilities transcends mere administrative formality, serving as a mechanism to achieve paramount regulatory and macroeconomic objectives, specifically:

1. Ensuring the factory's official legitimacy when dealing with government agencies, commercial banks, and supply chain partners.

2. Enabling the government to regulate and oversee industrial activities across various sectors.

3. Protecting the rights of investors and employees through the establishment of a recognized legal entity.

4. Monitoring production quality and ensuring compliance with environmental and health standards.

5. Qualifying the facility to benefit from the tax, customs, and investment incentives designated for registered industrial enterprises.

Prerequisites and Statutory Requirements for Industrial Registration in Egypt

The factory registration process in Egypt is governed by a comprehensive legal and procedural framework developed to ensure the safety of industrial activities and facilitate investment procedures.

The Egyptian lawmaker established the basic requirements and conditions that a factory owner shall meet to register the facility in the industrial registry and obtain the necessary licenses to operate the factory. These requirements are as follows:

- Legal and Administrative Requirements:

1. An application for registration shall be submitted to the IDA, incorporating the facility's baseline data (such as trade name, legal entity, type of business, factory location, and total factory area).

2. A legally notarized and certified title deed or lease agreement for the factory.

3. The facility's official commercial register extract and tax card.

4. The facility's articles or memorandum of association.

5. A valid power of attorney or formal authorization letter for any representative completing the registration process on behalf of the owner or investor.

- Technical and Engineering Requirements:

1. An approved sketch or architectural plan of the facility, showing the layout of the facility, operating and storage areas, and emergency exits.

2. Approval from the Civil Protection Authority regarding industrial safety and fire prevention requirements.

3. Environmental approval in accordance with Environmental Law 4 of 1994, as amended, to ensure that the industrial activity is environmentally sound.

4. A technical report approved by a consulting engineer or a competent authority certifying that the engineering and technical requirements are met in accordance with the nature of the activity.

5. Food safety certificate and approval from the Ministry of Health for the food industry.

6. Compliance with storage and handling requirements for hazardous materials in the chemical industry.

After verifying all submitted documents, the IDA conducts an on-site technical inspection to ensure full compliance. The factory is then granted an industrial registry certificate along with a temporary or permanent operating license.

Post-Registration Statutory Obligations of Industrial Facilities:

Following registration, industrial facilities shall adhere to a series of statutory obligations designed to ensure operational continuity and maintain ongoing regulatory compliance. These obligations comprise the following:

1. Industrial facilities shall renew industrial licenses and registration certificates before the legal deadlines, ensuring up-to-date documentation is kept on-site at the factory.

2. Industrial facilities shall notify the IDA of any modifications to the factory's core information (e.g., business activity change, relocation, change of factory ownership). Notification shall be given within thirty days of the date of the change.

3. Compliance with the technical and engineering requirements, quality standards, and Egyptian technical specifications outlined in the factory license. No modifications thereto shall be made without the prior approval of the IDA.

4. Industrial facilities shall strictly adhere to prescribed industrial safety and civil defense protocols, alongside statutory environmental protection and pollution control regulations. Furthermore, the facility shall execute mandatory, periodic Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs).

5. Industrial facilities shall open a corporate social insurance account, ensure all personnel are properly insured, and strictly adhere to Labor Law regulations. Additionally, the factory shall implement and maintain formal internal work rules.

6. Industrial facilities shall permit judicial enforcement officers and competent regulatory authorities unhindered access to enter and inspect the facility, and shall provide all requested statutory records and information.

7. Industrial facilities shall maintain proper accounting books and financial records, ensuring that income tax and Value-Added Tax (VAT) returns are filed by the statutory deadlines to avoid regulatory penalties or fines.

8. If a factory ceases operations, the IDA shall be notified at least six months prior to the suspension of operations. Furthermore, the industrial registration certificate shall be returned in the event of the factory’s liquidation or the permanent cessation of industrial activities.

Statutory Penalties and Sanctions for Regulatory Non-Compliance:

1. Unauthorized factory operation without the requisite regulatory license.

Violations incur a penalty of up to one year of imprisonment, a fine ranging from EGP 100,000 and/or EGP 5,000,000, in addition to the mandatory closure of the facility.

2. Operating under the notification framework while failing to notify the relevant authority.

Violations incur a penalty of EGP 10,000 to EGP 200,000, alongside the closure of the offending facility.

3. Providing false information or misrepresentations on the notification form.

The penalty is a fine of not less than EGP 5,000 and not more than EGP 100,000.

4. Operation of a closed facility.

The penalty is imprisonment and a fine of not less than EGP 200,000 and not more than EGP 10,000,000, along with the closure of the facility.

5. Cessation of production or failure to meet a legal requirement.

The facility's industrial registration will be revoked.

Ultimately, registering an industrial facility in Egypt is a strategic legal necessity rather than an administrative hurdle. It secures full operational legitimacy for businesses and protects investors from the costly fines, closures, or legal liabilities that stem from operating without a proper license or industrial registration. Egypt’s legislative framework, spearheaded by Laws 15 of 2017 and 24 of 1977, successfully balances ease of doing business with state oversight. By simplifying administrative procedures, the government maintains firm control over manufacturing quality standards and environmental protections.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm offers essential legal and technical counsel to investors and facility owners throughout the entire industrial lifecycle. We handle initial document preparation and regulatory compliance, navigate registration and licensing procedures with relevant authorities, and ensure continuous alignment with post-operational legal obligations.

Leveraging our extensive expertise in investment law and industrial licensing, we deliver comprehensive legal solutions that expedite procedural completion and guarantee full regulatory compliance, thereby securing peak legal certainty and operational stability for factories in Egypt.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.