Best Licensing Lawyers In Riyadh 2026 | Trusted Legal Experts For Business Setup

Sadany & Partners Law Firm supports investors and entrepreneurs in establishing and expanding their activities within the KSA. As part of Vision 2030 and the dynamic economy, Riyadh is becoming a leading regional and international investment destination.

The start-up phase requires careful attention to licensing requirements. Licensing procedures call for specialized legal expertise, effective coordination with government agencies, and full compliance with regulations. We provide professional bilingual licensing services that ensure compliance and accelerate businesses' entry into the Saudi market and their continued growth.

Why is legal support essential for obtaining business licences in Riyadh?

Business regulations in the KSA have rapidly evolved in recent years. Today, government authorities, such as the Ministry of Investment (MISA), the Ministry of Commerce (MIC), and the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA), utilize sophisticated electronic systems; however, each requires careful documentation and adherence to specific rules.

Legal representation ensures the following:

Applications must be submitted accurately, in accordance with the business activity and the correct legal entity type.

Certification and accurate Arabic translation of foreign documents.

Obtaining approvals promptly, without rejection or delay.

Complete compliance with all post-licensing procedures, including taxes and employment registrations.

Without the assistance of competent lawyers to manage your files, even minor administrative errors can lead to costly rework or suspension of your licence.

Our licensing services in Riyadh

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we provide a comprehensive legal framework for businesses at all stages of licensing and incorporation, whether you are a local entrepreneur, an investor from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States, or an international organization.

1. Legal consultation and licensing strategy

We start with a detailed consultation to determine the following:

Your business activity and ownership structure.

Appropriate license category, in accordance with the regulations of the Capital Markets Authority (CMA).

Scope of full foreign ownership in your sector.

The most cost-effective path to obtaining your licence.

Outcome: A clear legal plan that includes costs, documents, and timelines.

2. Preparation and certification of documents

We prepare and certify all required documents, including:

The parent company's commercial register and articles of association.

Audited financial statements (for foreign investors).

Board resolution and power of attorney.

Arabic translation and certification by the embassy.

We ensure full compliance with the certification rules issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the MISA.

3. Filing and obtaining licence applications

We undertake all licensing procedures with the Investment authority and, Social Affairs Authority and the Ministry of Commerce, including:

Filling out online applications.

Following up on the approval status.

Responding to queries from the Ministry.

Obtaining an investment licence and commercial registration.

Upon issuance of the licence, your business becomes legally recognised in the KSA.

4. Post-licensing legal procedures

Licensing alone is not sufficient; several subsequent procedures must be completed to ensure compliance. We handle the following:

Tax registration and VAT registration

Registration with social insurance

Membership with the Chamber of Commerce.

Municipal license for your office in Riyadh.

Local address registration.

Each step is mandatory to activate your business in government systems, enabling you to issue invoices and hire employees.

Why us?

1. Lawyers licensed by the Saudi authorities

Unlike brokers or agents, we are a law firm that is officially licensed and authorised to represent clients directly before Saudi ministries and government agencies.

2. In-depth knowledge of the Riyadh legal environment

Our daily engagement with officials from the Investment Authority, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the ZATCA provides us with strong expertise and knowledge.

3. Transparent and pre-determined costs

We provide clear, pre-determined pricing, separating official government fees from legal service fees, to ensure complete transparency.

4. Bilingual experience

All contracts, documents and correspondence are drafted in both Arabic and English, preventing misunderstandings and ensuring compliance.

5. Comprehensive legal protection

In addition to licensing, we offer long-term legal support, including contract drafting, compliance reviews, labour law and dispute resolution.

Example: Quick licensing for a Gulf engineering consultancy firm

A Gulf engineering consultancy firm wanted to open a branch in Riyadh with full foreign ownership.

We reviewed the eligibility of the firm as per the regulations of the Investment Authority in Riyadh and recommended that it be granted a professional licence.

We prepared and certified the firm's official documents in two countries.

We obtained the Investment Authority licence within eight working days.

We registered the firm with the Commercial Registry, VAT, and the GOSI within two weeks.

The firm commenced operations in less than a month, fully licensed and compliant with all regulations, without any rejections or delays.

Corporate Legal Insights on Riyadh 2026

Full foreign ownership: Allowed in most sectors, including professional services, logistics, information technology, and consultancy.

Corporate tax: Fixed at 20% for foreign-owned businesses; Saudi citizens pay zakat instead.

E-government systems: Platforms such as Qawi, Maras, and Muqeem centralise the application process, but require accurate entries in Arabic.

Saudisation (Nitaqat): Businesses must maintain the required ratios of Saudi employees to comply with visa and labour laws.

Digital signatures: It has become increasingly accepted for documenting contracts and files under Saudi electronic transaction laws.

Common challenges in licensing – and how to solve them

Challenge Risk Our solutions Incorrect business activity selection Rejection or restriction of licensing Your business activity is classified according to the correct Investment Authority classification. Lack of certification on foreign documents Delay in processing We handle the certification process at the embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Failure to complete post-licensing procedures Inactive company status We complete all registration and renewal processes quickly and efficiently. Unclear tax and labour obligations Fines or suspension of operations Our compliance team is responsible for handling tax requirements, government social insurance, and localisation.

Promoting legal certainty is fundamental to business success in Riyadh

Business formation requires more than regulatory compliance; it involves building a credible, professional image. Therefore, sound legal and licensing foundations facilitate banking transactions and build partnerships with confidence. We provide legal support that ensures legal certainty and reduces time, cost and administrative burden.

Conclusion

Smart legal decisions form the basis for success in Riyadh, where specialised legal support is key to a secure start and confident expansion in the Riyadh market.

