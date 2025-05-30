A Reflection On A Year Of CSR

A question some people ask (although thankfully a lot fewer these days) is why should law firms, or for that matter any other business do CSR? Shouldn't businesses just focus on profit, and surely taking lawyers away from their desk costs the firm money in terms of time that could otherwise be spent billing. Not only is such a viewpoint short-sighted (and I would actually say wrong) it actually misses the point entirely of corporate social responsibility.

A great deal has been said over the last 12 months about CSR and the concept of social capital in forging stronger local networks and collaboration in the community. We live on a small island. We don't employ a group of automatons who come into the office, just go home and then repeat the next day, we employ real people who live in the community, and that community is at the centre of everything we do outside of the office and so is also of great importance inside the workplace, and to our people.

If I wanted to reduce the argument for CSR to purely a commercial one, I could say that if we didn't do it, our staff would not feel as engaged, and would inevitably vote with their feet to work somewhere else that places value on CSR – all of which costs the firm money in recruitment and training new starters. However, this simply reduces our CSR work to purely a transactional exchange that we have to do it, otherwise our staff will leave or even our clients won't like us – not only does this again miss the point about CSR, no-one really gets any value out of it. Yes, we can write a cheque to a charity, and to be clear that is not a bad thing as lots of charities need money, more so than ever given the strained financial times, but that only takes you so far. Ultimately, I don't believe any of our staff get much out of that and very often charities and community groups need more than just money.

As a firm we offer a mixture of pro-bono legal assistance, some funding, and practical support to local charities. We also try to engage with the third sector community by offering to give various seminars to charity boards covering diverse subjects such as employment, discrimination or other corporate governance issues. We also invite them to give us seminars, workshops and talks so our employees can become ever more integrated in the local community.

Over the past year we have been fortunate to work with some wonderful organisations and we are proud to be able to say that we have truly made a difference to the people and institutions we have assisted.

As a global law firm, we have some global CSR commitments such as our Planet Mark Business Certification, underlining the Group's commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible business practices. However, most of our CSR involvement is carried out at a local level.

The purpose of this reflection is not to seek to gain any plaudits for the work we do, I actually believe most businesses in Guernsey have a very similar ethos and so I don't regard us as doing anything special, but what we wanted to do is promote the charities and the community groups we have worked with over the last 12 months and the amazing work that they do.

Culture and Education

The Lihou Charity LBG

The Lihou Charity was set up in 2006 to maintain and operate Lihou House and its encompassing area for the benefit of the community. The charity runs overnight residencies for all primary schools in the Bailiwick of Guernsey. It also caters to youth groups and welcomes adult gatherings.

We worked with the charity and various other local businesses to create a museum and educational centre inside the house on Lihou Island. We were given a blank canvas to work with and conceptualised, developed, coordinated, created and project managed the build from beginning to end. We were very mindful that we wanted to create the exhibit with local artists and artisans. Our project team were passionate and committed and together we have created a little piece of history that will be used by most of the island's primary school population on their annual overnight trips to the island of Lihou for many years to come.

The project enabled lots of the Appleby team to be involved as not only did we project manage the physical build, we also created all of the content for the exhibit and the website. This meant that from a CSR project perspective those Appleby employees who preferred to write could help collate the material, those who wanted to do something practical could help with the more manual aspects of painting and decorating and those who were project managing the development were completely hands on at every stage of the build. We were able to forge great relationships with the project team and also with Phil de Jersey, the Island Archaeologist and Simon Harvey who created the website and interactive functionality, both on a pro bono basis. So, in essence we have managed to create something bigger than the parties involved. We were also helped by the Sixth Form Centre Film Studies department.

We have to date also supported the Lihou Charity with a variety of fundraising including their 5k Run, Duck Race, and Mulled wine events on the island. In addition, we have helped man the car park for the West Show over the last 2 years which has helped generate much needed revenue for the charity, especially following the damage caused to the House by Storm Ciaran in November 2023. The Appleby team will again be out in force for the 2025 West Show!

For more information on the Lihou Charity and the events they organise please visit http://www.lihouisland.org.gg/

Set Sail Trust

Appleby are Corporate Ambassadors of the Set Sail Trust. The Trust was established to help maintain Guernsey's historical links with maritime activities. It provides opportunities for people to join in marine activities and support educational initiatives for the community.

Each year Appleby's support allows local school children to spend a day out on the water in Bristol Pilot Cutter sailing boats. In 2024 we were delighted to sponsor Castel School.

For more information please visit http://www.setsailtrust.com/

Wet Wheels

Wet Wheels is a specially designed motor catamaran allowing disabled and a wide range of disadvantaged islanders to benefit from a diverse selection of trips on the sea, from fishing trips and exploring the coast to learning how to pilot a craft.

Last summer Appleby sponsored a boat trip for a group of children from Guernsey Autism when the Jersey based team came over for a long weekend in their specially equipped boat. In August 2025 we will again be sponsoring a trip out on the water this time for Guernsey Adult Disability Services.

For more information please visit http://www.wetwheels.je/

The Victorian Walled Kitchen Garden

Appleby helped out at the Victorian Walled Kitchen Garden in Saumarez Park in support of the Guernsey Botanical Trust LBG (GBT).

The GBT was formed in 2006 for the express purpose of restoring Saumarez Park's Victorian Walled Kitchen Garden as a charitable and voluntary community project. Run by volunteers, it's aims are to uphold and preserve the history and heritage of Guernsey's horticultural past and to educate people of all ages and abilities about the benefits of gardening, thereby promoting, supporting and sustaining the physical and mental well-being of our island community. There is no fee for entry to the garden.

The heavens opened so the team spent the afternoon in the greenhouses scrubbing, brushing and washing the window sills, pots and plant standings, and also weeded the lemon house and prepared the vine house for tomatoes, melons and beans.

In addition to this we also gave the directors of the GBT a presentation on the discrimination law requirements.

For more information please visit http://www.walledgarden.gg/

Community Engagement

Les Bourgs Hospice

Les Bourgs Hospice at Andrew Mitchell House was founded for the people of the Bailiwick in 1991 by Greville Mitchell OBE and Mrs Lisa Mitchell who recognised the need for a hospice to provide the highest levels of compassionate and professional care to patients suffering from life-limiting illnesses, as well as their loved ones. All Bailiwick residents are able to come to the hospice as an in-patient, as well as for respite or day care and there is no charge for the services provided.

Appleby have supported Les Bourgs Hospice for many years. Initially as sponsors of the 30 Runs in 30 Days event and more latterly as sponsors of the 30 Walks in 30 Days fundraising initiative. Each year Appleby enter a team to take part in the event. This year we had two teams of four and we managed to walk from Guernsey to Casablanca – a total distance of 1812 kms as the crow flies!

For more information please visit http://www.lesbourgshospice.org.gg/

Guernsey Community Foundation – Homelessness in Guernsey

Guernsey Community Foundation are a Guernsey charity, established in 2010, dedicated to improving the quality of life in the Bailiwick, especially for those most in need. They do this by making grants, encouraging philanthropic giving, conducting research, and undertaking projects that promote social welfare.

Together with assistance from Oak Group we helped incorporate At Home in Guernsey. The charity was launched in February 2024 and is committed to tackling homelessness in Guernsey. The charity supports both homeless people in Guernsey and those at risk of becoming homeless.

For more information please visit https://athome.gg/

Gifts for the Elderly & Vulnerable

The Guernsey office were once again delighted to support the Gifts for the Elderly & Vulnerable charity with both their Easter and Christmas drop. The whole team got involved with the wrapping of Christmas presents.

The charity aims to provide seasonal gifts for older and vulnerable people in Guernsey who are receiving support from adult community nurses, the mental health team, palliative care workers, the adult disability team or those residing in St Julian's House.

For more information please visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090939171506

The Cardiac Action Group

The Guernsey team attended a very informative practical training session on CPR and defibrillator devices, run by The Cardiac Action Group.

The Cardiac Action Group's goal is to both encourage better awareness of heart health thereby reducing the number of deaths from cardiac arrest in the Bailiwick of Guernsey as well as to build a comprehensive Automated External Defibrillator network in the community that will save lives.

In addition, we were pleased to make a financial contribution to help with the running of the charity.

For more information please visit https://cag.org.gg/

Annual Guernsey Charities Association Conference

Advocate Lisa Upham was asked to be part of a fireside chat panel on the future of charities and CSR in Guernsey.

The Association of Guernsey Charities is an organisation that helps, supports and promotes charities and voluntary groups in the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

For more information please visit https://www.charity.org.gg/

Woman in Public Life

Women in Public Life launched in January 2020 to inspire and support the women of Guernsey to stand for public office.

Shelaine Green came to talk about how our staff can develop personally and professionally by becoming involved in public office. She gave an insightful guide to the various public office roles available in Guernsey for all genders and also an empowered speech on the need to register on the electoral role.

For more information please visit https://womeninpubliclife.gg/

St Johns Guernsey LBG

In January 2025, we had St Johns Guernsey come and talk to us about their local activities.

St Johns deliver first aid treatment, education and training to our community, ensuring everyone has the skills to save a life.

Subsequently we have made a commitment to their new corporate educational initiative programme on Learn How to Save a Life.

For more information please visit https://stjohn.gg/

Environment Sustainability

The Clean Earth Trust

We took part in a beach clean organised by The Clean Earth Trust who are a local Guernsey based charity helping limit human impact on the environment. They focus on community led and data driven projects that create meaningful and measurable impact, alongside campaigns that highlight important local issues concerning the health of our island and its inhabitants.

We managed to pick the hottest day of the year so with sun hats on and sun cream applied the team wombled across Rocquaine beach. The good news was the beach was remarkable free of much rubbish but between us we still collected 157 items of rubbish.

For more information please visit https://www.cleanearthtrust.org/

The Better Journeys Project

The Better Journeys Project has been set up as a community initiative in the Channel Islands to help people make a sustainable change for the better.

We have supported the team to promote Better Journeys Week from 19 to 23 May 2025 across Guernsey and Jersey by encouraging our own staff as well as other businesses to think about different ways to get into work, including cycling, walking or using the bus.

For more information please visit https://www.betterjourneys.life/

