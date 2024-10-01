ARTICLE
1 October 2024

Length Of Service In Bulgarian Employment Contracts

E
Eurofast

Contributor

Eurofast logo
Eurofast is a regional business advisory organisation employing local advisers in over 21 cities in South East Europe, Middle East & the Baltics. The Organisation is uniquely positioned as one stop shop for investors and companies looking for professional services.
Explore Firm Details
In Bulgaria, employment contracts are essential legal documents that outline the relationship between employers and employees.
Bulgaria Employment and HR
Photo of Hristiana Hristova
Authors

In Bulgaria, employment contracts are essential legal documents that outline the relationship between employers and employees. One crucial aspect of these contracts is how they address the length of service. This article explores the treatment of length of service in both first and second employment contracts.

Length of Service and Compensation

Bulgarian employees receive an additional monthly allowance to their base salary based on their length of service. This allowance is typically calculated as a percentage of the base salary, with a minimum rate of 0.6% for each year of professional experience in a similar or identical position.

First Employment Contracts

  • Mandatory Seniority Class: For a first employment contract, the seniority class, which determines the additional compensation for length of service, is mandatory.

Second Employment Contracts

  • Limited Compensation: In cases of second employment contracts, employees are generally entitled to additional compensation only for the period that supplements their working hours up to 8 hours when their first employment contract is for part-time work.
  • No Additional Compensation for Full-Time Hours: If an employee works 8 hours under their primary (first) employment contract and has a second employment contract, they are typically not entitled to additional seniority-based compensation under the second contract.

Examples

To illustrate these concepts, let's consider the following scenarios:

  • Example 1: An employee works 4 hours under a primary employment contract and 4 hours under a second employment contract. Both contracts would provide additional compensation for length of service.
  • Example 2: An employee works 8 hours under a primary employment contract and 2 hours under a second employment contract. Only the primary employment contract would provide additional compensation for length of service.
  • Example 3: An employee has a primary employment contract for 4 hours and a second employment contract for 8 hours with a different employer. The additional compensation for length of service under the second contract would be calculated based on the 4-hour salary, as it supplements the total monthly working hours to 8 hours.

    If this article caught your attention and you would like to receive detailed guidance for a specific case, please send your inquiry to us.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Hristiana Hristova
Hristiana Hristova
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More