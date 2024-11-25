Watch Ep 3 Of The Dialogue On Construction Law Policy Featuring Srividhya Ragavan (Podcast)

MRP is a boutique law firm based in the UAE, specializing in legal solutions for the construction, infrastructure, and engineering sectors. Recognizing the technical complexity and specificity of these fields, MRP offers tailored expertise to address both contractual matters and disputes arising within these industries.
The firm’s highly qualified legal team brings extensive experience in managing the intricate legal challenges unique to these sectors, ensuring precise and effective outcomes for clients. MRP is committed to helping its clients navigate complex issues and achieve success through specialized, client-focused legal strategies.
In conversation with Mr. Nikhil Ramdev, Sr. Associate, MRP
Advisory, Ms. Srividhya Ragavan focuses on how India's
emphasis on mediation compare to trends in other countries. She
also focuses on the lessons that India could learn from
international practices in mediation. Ms. Ragavan is a Professor of
Law & Director of International Programs at Texas A&M
School of Law and has keenly observed the growth of arbitration
practices in India and The United States of America.
Originally published 23 October 2024
