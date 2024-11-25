ARTICLE
25 November 2024

Watch Ep 3 Of The Dialogue On Construction Law Policy Featuring Srividhya Ragavan (Podcast)

MA
MRP Advisory

Contributor

MRP Advisory logo

MRP is a boutique law firm based in the UAE, specializing in legal solutions for the construction, infrastructure, and engineering sectors. Recognizing the technical complexity and specificity of these fields, MRP offers tailored expertise to address both contractual matters and disputes arising within these industries.

The firm’s highly qualified legal team brings extensive experience in managing the intricate legal challenges unique to these sectors, ensuring precise and effective outcomes for clients. MRP is committed to helping its clients navigate complex issues and achieve success through specialized, client-focused legal strategies.

Explore Firm Details
In conversation with Mr. Nikhil Ramdev, Sr. Associate, MRP Advisory, Ms. Srividhya Ragavan focuses on how India's emphasis on mediation compare to trends in other countries.
United Arab Emirates Real Estate and Construction
Photo of Nikhil Ramdev
Authors

In conversation with Mr. Nikhil Ramdev, Sr. Associate, MRP Advisory, Ms. Srividhya Ragavan focuses on how India's emphasis on mediation compare to trends in other countries. She also focuses on the lessons that India could learn from international practices in mediation. Ms. Ragavan is a Professor of Law & Director of International Programs at Texas A&M School of Law and has keenly observed the growth of arbitration practices in India and The United States of America.

Originally published 23 October 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Real Estate Law and Construction Law
Authors
Photo of Nikhil Ramdev
Nikhil Ramdev
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More