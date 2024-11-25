Watch Ep 2 Of The Dialogue On Construction Law Policies Featuring Mr. Aniruddha Kumar. (Video)

MRP is a boutique law firm based in the UAE, specializing in legal solutions for the construction, infrastructure, and engineering sectors. Recognizing the technical complexity and specificity of these fields, MRP offers tailored expertise to address both contractual matters and disputes arising within these industries.
The firm’s highly qualified legal team brings extensive experience in managing the intricate legal challenges unique to these sectors, ensuring precise and effective outcomes for clients. MRP is committed to helping its clients navigate complex issues and achieve success through specialized, client-focused legal strategies.
This episode hosted by Nikhil Ramdev, Sr. Associate at MRP
Advisory, featured Mr. Aniruddha Kumar, Head - Business Development
& Tendering at Kalpataru Projects International Limited. Mr.
Aniruddha divulges into how the guidelines concerning Arbitration
and Mediation released by the GOI in June 24' impacts the
drafting and negotiation of construction contracts and the steps
taken by KPIL in adapting to this shift in policy.
Originally published 27 September 2024
