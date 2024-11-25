ARTICLE
25 November 2024

Watch Ep 1 Of The Dialogue On Construction Law Policies (DCLP) By MRP Advisory (Video)

MA
MRP Advisory

Contributor

MRP Advisory logo

United Arab Emirates Real Estate and Construction
This episode hosted by Nikhil Ramdev, Sr. Associate, MRP Advisory and featuring Ms. Shruti Gupta, Director, Deloitte, is on the Guidelines concerning Arbitration and Mediation released by the Government of India in June 24'. Ms. Gupta shares her experience as a claim consultant in mediation matters and the future of commercial dispute resolution in India.

Originally published 17 September 2024

Authors
Photo of Nikhil Ramdev
Nikhil Ramdev
