Watch Ep 1 Of The Dialogue On Construction Law Policies (DCLP) By MRP Advisory (Video)

MRP is a boutique law firm based in the UAE, specializing in legal solutions for the construction, infrastructure, and engineering sectors. Recognizing the technical complexity and specificity of these fields, MRP offers tailored expertise to address both contractual matters and disputes arising within these industries.
The firm’s highly qualified legal team brings extensive experience in managing the intricate legal challenges unique to these sectors, ensuring precise and effective outcomes for clients. MRP is committed to helping its clients navigate complex issues and achieve success through specialized, client-focused legal strategies.
This episode hosted by Nikhil Ramdev, Sr. Associate, MRP
Advisory and featuring Ms. Shruti Gupta, Director, Deloitte, is on
the Guidelines concerning Arbitration and Mediation released by the
Government of India in June 24'. Ms. Gupta shares her
experience as a claim consultant in mediation matters and the
future of commercial dispute resolution in India.
Originally published 17 September 2024
