Watch What Experts Have To Say On Doctrine Of Good Faith In Construction Disputes (Video)

MRP is a boutique law firm based in the UAE, specializing in legal solutions for the construction, infrastructure, and engineering sectors. Recognizing the technical complexity and specificity of these fields, MRP offers tailored expertise to address both contractual matters and disputes arising within these industries.
The firm’s highly qualified legal team brings extensive experience in managing the intricate legal challenges unique to these sectors, ensuring precise and effective outcomes for clients. MRP is committed to helping its clients navigate complex issues and achieve success through specialized, client-focused legal strategies.
Our distinguished panel of speakers, comprising stalwarts from
global construction landscape divulged into: Doctrine of Good Faith
in Construction Disputes: Civil and Common Law Perspectives. The
panel consisted of Mr. Andrew Goddard KC, Leading Silk, Atkin
Chambers; Mr. Ahmed El Shakankiry, Head of Legal and Compliance
GCC, Samsung Gulf; Ms. Sheetal Kulkarni, Sr. VP - Legal and
Secretarial, TKIL Industries Ltd; Mr. Rishabh Jogani, Partner, MRP
Advisory and was moderated by Ms. Kunj Pandya, Sr. Associate, MRP
Advisory.
