Thailand’s Gambling Law Reform: Developments To Watch

For more than 90 years, Thailand’s Gambling Act B.E. 2478 (1935) has served as the primary legal framework regulating gambling in Thailand. The Thai government is now seeking public feedback on the principles for draft law, marking an initial step toward potential changes to Thailand’s gambling laws.

Since the law was enacted, many of its provisions have become outdated, and its penalties no longer reflect current circumstances. Gambling methods have also become increasingly sophisticated, often with the incorporation of various modern technologies, while the existing law lacks adequate measures to control illegal gambling and to address the various parties involved.

A public hearing period on the principles of a new draft Gambling Act was held in June and July 2026. The proposed reforms seek to incorporate the following key principles:

Clear definitions : Establishing clear definitions of key terms to be included in the draft law to ensure common understanding and effective enforcement.

: Establishing clear definitions of key terms to be included in the draft law to ensure common understanding and effective enforcement. Clearer classification of gambling activities: Providing a clearer distinction between prohibited and permitted gambling activities, as well as activities that fall outside the scope of the law, and rules for prize promotions involving chance (such as lucky draws).

Providing a clearer distinction between prohibited and permitted gambling activities, as well as activities that fall outside the scope of the law, and rules for prize promotions involving chance (such as lucky draws). Regulation by gambling type: Addressing gambling, online gambling, and lucky draws separately to reflect the distinct regulatory considerations associated with each activity, given their differing nature, methods of play, and purposes, so that appropriate regulatory measures can be applied to each activity.

Addressing gambling, online gambling, and lucky draws separately to reflect the distinct regulatory considerations associated with each activity, given their differing nature, methods of play, and purposes, so that appropriate regulatory measures can be applied to each activity. Lucky draw controls : Strengthening controls over lucky draws so that they are comprehensive and effective and clearly distinguished from gambling.

: Strengthening controls over lucky draws so that they are comprehensive and effective and clearly distinguished from gambling. Licensing process : Improving the approval and licensing process and enabling it to be carried out through electronic systems.

: Improving the approval and licensing process and enabling it to be carried out through electronic systems. Applicant qualifications : Setting qualifications and prohibited characteristics for license applicants to screen out unsuitable operators.

: Setting qualifications and prohibited characteristics for license applicants to screen out unsuitable operators. Protection of children and youth : Adding measures to prevent children and young people from becoming involved in gambling.

: Adding measures to prevent children and young people from becoming involved in gambling. Officer authority: Clarifying the powers and duties of licensing officers and competent officials.

Clarifying the powers and duties of licensing officers and competent officials. Legal presumptions : Introducing legal presumptions in specified circumstances to support the investigation and prosecution of gambling offenses.

: Introducing legal presumptions in specified circumstances to support the investigation and prosecution of gambling offenses. Asset forfeiture : Adding forfeiture measures to deter and disrupt gambling-related offenses.

: Adding forfeiture measures to deter and disrupt gambling-related offenses. Taxation : Setting tax rules for certain popular types of gambling and lucky draws, with revenue remitted to the state for public benefit.

: Setting tax rules for certain popular types of gambling and lucky draws, with revenue remitted to the state for public benefit. Penalties : Updating penalties to deter offenders, including specific penalties for violations relating to online gambling.

: Updating penalties to deter offenders, including specific penalties for violations relating to online gambling. Fees : Revising fee rates to reflect current conditions, with fees remitted as state revenue.

: Revising fee rates to reflect current conditions, with fees remitted as state revenue. Methods of play: Updating the rules on different types of gambling, including both prohibited forms and those that may be permitted with a license, so that they suit current circumstances without burdening the public or affecting people’s livelihoods.

The comments received during the public hearing period reportedly expressed general support for the proposed amendments. Draft legislation is expected to be prepared and proceed through the applicable legislative process.

This is an important development to watch as the legislative process moves forward. The proposed reform identifies several areas for potential change that, if adopted, could strengthen the regulatory framework, clarify regulatory direction, and enhance the effectiveness of enforcement measures.