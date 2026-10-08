Greenberg Traurig European Space And Satellite Law Report | September 2026

The European Union is fundamentally reshaping how it regulates space infrastructure, moving beyond viewing it as merely a commercial or scientific endeavor to treating it as critical digital infrastructure essential to modern economies.

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EU Regulatory Initiatives Reflect a Growing Focus on Space Infrastructure Resilience

Over the past few years, the European Union’s view of the space sector has evolved. Space infrastructure is no longer seen only as a driver of innovation, scientific progress, or commercial opportunity. Increasingly, it is being treated as critical digital infrastructure that underpins communications, navigation, Earth observation, financial services, defence capabilities, and the functioning of modern economies.

This shift is reflected across a growing body of EU legislation and policy initiatives. Cybersecurity, resilience, sustainability, and strategic autonomy have become recurring themes in European space regulation. In particular:

The proposed EU Space Act would build an EU market-access gate around safety, resilience, and sustainability, reaching operators well beyond the EU’s borders (see Regulatory Spotlight).

The Cyber Resilience Act is beginning to reach space hardware and software (see Cybersecurity Corner).

The EU Space Act is designed to sit alongside NIS2 and CER, not replace them – layering a sector-specific resilience baseline on top of the horizontal framework (see Compliance Stack).

For EU and non-EU operators alike, compliance is becoming multi-layered and cumulative. Understanding which instruments are already in force, which are still proposals, and how they interact is now part of doing business in European space.

We close with a look at the European Union space market (see EU Market Watch) and Poland’s emergence as one of the continent’s notable space markets (see Poland Spotlight).

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