Customs Confiscates €15m In Sanctioned Goods

Latvia's Customs enforcement activity reveals significant interception of sanctioned goods destined for Russia, with military equipment seizures and millions in confiscated cargo. How effective are border controls in preventing sanctions evasion, and what does the scale of these operations tell us about smuggling attempts?

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A broadcast news story has provided data on the enforcement activity of Latvia’s Customs. The story reports that: roughly twice a week a shipment of sanctioned goods to Russia is stopped;

30 cargoes of military goods have been stopped; and

Customs have confiscated €15m in sanctioned goods through its work at inspections at checkpoints, of which roughly €3m has so far been sold. The new story does not state over what period the confiscations took place.

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