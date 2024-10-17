Can UAE Residents Keep Exotic Animals At Home?

Introduction:

Owning exotic animals can be tempting for some residents or citizens in the UAE, drawn by the fascination of unique and rare species. However, navigating the laws and regulations concerning the possession of such animals requires a careful understanding of Federal Law No. 22/2016 and its implementing regulations.

Laws Governing 'Dangerous Animals':

In the UAE, the ownership, possession, trading, and breeding of dangerous animals are strictly regulated. According to Article 3 of Federal Law No. 22/2016, individuals and entities are prohibited from owning, possessing, trading, or breeding dangerous animals unless they hold a specific license issued under certain conditions.

Exceptions to this prohibition exist primarily for licensed facilities such as zoos, animal parks, circuses, breeding centres, specialized care and shelter centres, and scientific research institutions. These entities can obtain licenses allowing them to possess and handle dangerous animals, provided they adhere to stringent regulations outlined in the law and its implementing regulations (Cabinet Decision No. 15/2019).

Legal Requirements for Owning 'Dangerous Animals':

For residents considering the ownership of any animal classified as dangerous, it's important to understand the definition of "dangerous animals" under the law. This includes not only specific species but also certain breeds of dogs classified as dangerous under Annex (2) of Federal Law No. 22/2016. Possessing such animals without the proper license can lead to penalties, including imprisonment and fines, as stipulated in Articles 17 to 22 of the aforementioned law.

Moreover, the law mandates many conditions for the housing, care, transportation, and exhibition of dangerous animals. Facilities licensed to keep these animals must provide secure and suitable enclosures, healthcare, immunizations, and proper nutrition. They must also report various incidents, such as diseases among animals or any incidents involving human injury due to animal attacks, to the competent authorities promptly. In addition to dangerous animals, even the possession of dogs in the UAE requires a license under Article 12 of Federal Law No. 22/2016.

Conclusion:

The UAE government prioritizes animal welfare and public safety through these regulations. Authorities ensure compliance through regular inspections, maintenance of comprehensive records, and enforcement of penalties for violations. The Ministry and competent authorities have the power to detain and care for abandoned or stray dangerous animals and may dispose of them.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.