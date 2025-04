Aprovadas As Condições Gerais Do Acordo De Acesso À Rede Com Restrições

Macedo Vitorino was established in 1996, focusing its activity on advising domestic and foreign clients in specific activity sectors, including banking, telecommunications, energy and infrastructures.

Since the incorporation of the firm we have been involved in several high profile transactions in all of the firm's fields of practice, including banking and finance, capital markets, corporate and M&A, etc.. We have also acted on many complex disputes and corporate restructurings.

Macedo Vitorino has strong relationships with many of the leading international firms in Europe, in the United States and in Brazil, which enable us to handle cross-border transactions effectively.