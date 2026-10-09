Inside Malta’s Capital Markets | Malcolm Falzon & Lorraine Vella Pt. 1 (Video)

Capital Markets are often surrounded by misconceptions and technical jargon, yet they play a central role in how businesses grow and economies develop.

Camilleri Preziosi commands an outstanding reputation amongst clients and peers as a leading Maltese corporate law firm. We are regularly ranked as a top-tier firm by Chambers, IFLR1000 and Legal 500. We retain a strong commitment to deliver a quality service in the practice of law. We do this by combining technical excellence with a solution-driven approach. Camilleri Preziosi: Technical excellence, practical solutions.

Capital Markets are often surrounded by misconceptions and technical jargon, yet they play a central role in how businesses grow and economies develop. This episode of CP Soundbites, our podcast series dedicated to shining a light on the different practice areas handled by our firm, marks the first of two dedicated to the subject.

Host and partner Malcolm Falzon is joined by Lorraine Vella, Head of Capital Markets Supervision at the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), for a conversation that sets out to demystify the concept of Capital Markets altogether. They explain that at its core, the capital markets exist to link the savings of investors with the funding needs of companies looking to grow, whether through equity or debt.

The discussion explores why the wellbeing of Malta's capital markets matters to ordinary citizens, the link between market activity and broader economic growth, and the pressing question of why fewer young people are investing locally in an age of accessible investment apps and international alternatives. The regulator's role in supervision and enforcement, the importance of investor confidence and transparency for market development, the need for good governance, the challenges inherent in improving financial literacy across the board, and the emerging risks to market integrity posed by social media, influencers and AI, are also discussed.

Listen in for a grounded, insightful introduction to Capital Markets in Malta, and stay tuned for the second episode in this two-part series.

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