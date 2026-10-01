Vietnam’s Draft Reporting Rules Signal Intensive Supervision Of Crypto Exchanges

On September 15, 2026, Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) released for public consultation a draft circular on reporting and information disclosure in the pilot crypto asset market. The draft implements Resolution No. 05/2025/NQ-CP on the Pilot Implementation of the Crypto Asset Market in Vietnam and provides further detail on how licensed crypto asset service providers (“CASPs”) will be supervised once the market becomes operational.

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On September 15, 2026, Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) released for public consultation a draft circular on reporting and information disclosure in the pilot crypto asset market. The draft implements Resolution No. 05/2025/NQ-CP on the Pilot Implementation of the Crypto Asset Market in Vietnam and provides further detail on how licensed crypto asset service providers (“CASPs”) will be supervised once the market becomes operational. The draft indicates a data-intensive supervisory model, with licensed CASPs serving as the first line of market oversight.

Public Disclosure Requirements

The draft imposes detailed public disclosure requirements on CASPs, aimed primarily at market transparency. CASPs and crypto asset issuers must make disclosures in both Vietnamese and English, retain reported and disclosed information for at least 10 years, and keep information published on their websites accessible for at least five years.

For CASPs, disclosure obligations arise both periodically and when specific events occur. A CASP must announce any crypto asset to be admitted to trading on its website at least seven days before trading begins and publish periodic financial statements. Certain extraordinary events and information requested by the MOF must generally be disclosed within 24 hours.

CASPs must also provide ongoing market information. During trading hours, they must publish key trading data, including prices and volumes, daily highs and lows, average prices, the three best bid and offer levels, and transactions by foreign investors. By 9:00 a.m. each trading day, they must publish specified information on the previous day’s trading activity.

Regulatory Reporting Requirements

Separate from public disclosure, the draft requires CASPs to provide regulators with detailed information enabling ongoing supervision of their operations and the market.

For market activity, CASPs must report decisions to admit or remove a crypto asset from trading within 24 hours, submit previous-day trading data to the State Securities Commission (SSC) by 3:00 p.m. each trading day, and submit monthly reports on market activity and transactions showing signs of violations by the 10th of each month. System incidents affecting continuity of service must also be reported within 24 hours.

For ongoing licensing compliance, CASPs must report information on organizational shareholders or capital-contributing members monthly; changes to specified technology or securities-qualified personnel within three days; personnel information annually; and proposed increases or decreases in charter capital at least 15 days in advance.

The level of detail required is significant. For example, the prescribed daily trading report covers orders, executed and canceled trades, prices and trading values, investor categories, and transaction-size thresholds.

Custody and Proof of Reserves under Particular Scrutiny

Custody is one of the most detailed areas of the draft. Every Monday, CASPs would have to report data on crypto assets held in custody during the preceding week. They must also give the SSC at least three days’ advance notice of operational changes affecting segregation of customer assets and at least seven days’ advance notice before engaging or replacing a third-party custody provider. Audited reports on customer assets must be submitted twice yearly, by January 31 and July 31.

The prescribed weekly custody report is particularly extensive. It covers customer holdings broken down by investor category and hot/cold wallet, the CASP’s proprietary and other holdings, wallet addresses and blockchain networks, transfers with other Vietnamese CASPs, deposit and withdrawal activity, and both listed and unlisted crypto-assets.

The template also specifically contemplates proof-of-reserves information, including the relevant blockchain block, actual reserve ratio, customer holdings, the CASP’s own balance, and insurance coverage, if any. These requirements indicate that asset segregation, wallet management, reconciliation, custody arrangements, and the ability to substantiate reserves will be important areas of regulatory scrutiny.

Ownership, Conflicts and Other CASP Reporting

The draft also introduces reporting requirements intended to give regulators greater visibility into CASP ownership and potential conflicts of interest. Persons holding at least 1% of a CASP’s charter capital must notify the CASP at least three days before changing their ownership interest. Specified insiders, including board members, senior executives, and chief technology officers and their related persons must similarly give at least three days’ advance notice before trading crypto assets held in custody by the CASP.

CASPs would also be required to submit monthly reports on proprietary trading, an annual compliance assessment by March 31, and information required under the OECD Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework in accordance with guidance from the MOF’s tax authority.

Outlook – Practical Implications for CASPs and Their Partners

If adopted substantially in its current form, the draft circular will make regulatory data and reporting infrastructure a core component of operating a licensed CASP in Vietnam. Prospective applicants will need systems capable of capturing, reconciling, retaining, and reporting trading and custody data on daily, weekly, monthly, semiannual, annual, and event-driven bases, sometimes within 24 hours.

The implications may also extend to foreign technology, liquidity, and custody partners supporting Vietnamese CASPs. Even where a foreign provider is not itself directly subject to the circular, the licensed Vietnamese CASP will need sufficient access to trading, wallet, custody, and transaction data, and appropriate contractual rights over outsourced functions, to meet its own regulatory obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.