Climate Transition Planning: The Why And How (Video)

Our webinar covering the 'how' and 'why' of transition planning through a UK and European lens, with front line learnings from Netherlands preeminent climate law experts, Houthoff.

Pressures for large organisations to adopt credible climate transition plans is starting to build and is expected to increase substantially in the next few years, with requirements to develop and implement a credible transition plan (CTP) aligned with the 1.5˚C goal of the Paris Agreement on the horizon in both the EU and UK.

Businesses in the Netherlands are more familiar than most with these pressures, in light of a particularly active NGO community holding them to account for public statements on net zero.

The recording will assist you in understanding why transition planning should be on your agenda, what constitutes a credible transition strategy, and the regulatory challenges and value-creating opportunities it presents, covering:

Why transition planning, and why now?

What makes a good transition plan?

Developing and implementing a transition plan: A practical perspective

