Collection Of Liechtenstein Laws Civil Procedure Law

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Rule of Jurisdiction (JN)

of December 10, 1912 on the Exercise of Jurisdiction and the Competence of Courts in Civil Matters 1. Part

On Jurisdiction in General

1. Section

Courts and Judicial Bodies

Sections 1 through 7 Repealed

Deliberation and Voting

8

1) The Chair presides over the vote and any deliberations preceding it.

2) The rapporteur, if one has been appointed, casts his or her vote first; the presiding judge, who must participate in the vote on an equal footing with every other member of the Senate, casts his or her vote last. In addition, the judges who are older in age vote before the younger ones.

3) The deliberations and voting of the judges are not public.

9

1) No judge may refuse to vote on a matter put to a vote; this applies in particular even if he or she was in the minority during the vote on a preliminary issue.

2) A vote must always be taken first on the court’s jurisdiction, on the necessity of procedural additions, and on other preliminary questions. If the decision on the main issue involves multiple claims, a separate vote must be taken on each individual claim.

10

1) Every decision of the court requires an absolute majority of votes, that is, more than half of all votes.

2) If difficulties arise in this regard that cannot be resolved by breaking down the issues and repeating the vote, the chairperson shall divide the issue on which a decision is to be made into the individual points relevant to the decision and, by conducting separate votes on these points, to bring about the consolidation of votes into a majority decision on the matter under consideration in an appropriate manner.

3) If, with respect to sums on which a decision is to be made, there are more than two opinions, none of which has a majority, the votes cast for the largest sum shall be added to those cast for the next smallest sum until an absolute majority of votes is achieved.

11

The Senate shall decide on any disagreements arising regarding the accuracy of the results of a vote announced by the Chair.

12

The records of the court’s deliberations and voting shall be entered into a special minutes.

Secretary

13

Repealed

Court Registry

14

Repealed

Section

Recusal of Judges and Other Judicial Bodies

Sections 15 through 22 Repealed

Section

Jurisdiction

Section 22a

The procedure under which a case is to be heard and decided is determined not by the party’s designation, but by the substance of the party’s claim and arguments. If there is doubt as to which procedure is to be applied, the court must decide the matter; this decision may be challenged independently.

Examination of Jurisdiction

23

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