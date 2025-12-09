ARTICLE
9 December 2025

英国毕业生签证最新要求和新规解析｜UK Graduate Visa Rules & Requirements (Video)

L
Latitude Law

Contributor

Latitude Law logo
Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
Explore Firm Details
想申请英国毕业生签证（Graduate visa），但不清楚具体要求、能在英国待多久、以及 2027 年之后有哪些新规定？本期视频由 Latitude Law 的高级文案 Nancy...
China Immigration
Latitude Law
Latitude Law’s articles from Latitude Law are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
Latitude Law are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

想申请英国毕业生签证（Graduate visa），但不清楚具体要求、能在英国待多久、以及 2027 年之后有哪些新规定？本期视频由 Latitude Law 的高级文案 Nancy，用中文为你详细讲解毕业生签证的条件、有效期和常见误区。特别适合在英国读书、即将毕业或打算给孩子规划英国留学的家庭观看。

本期内容包括：

什么是英国毕业生签证（Graduate visa），适用哪些学历和课程

本科、硕士和 PhD 毕业后可以在英国停留多长时间

2027 年 1 月 1 日之后，本科和硕士毕业生只能获批 18 个月的新规说明

毕业生签证只能申请一次、不能续签，但可以计入 10 年合法居住

申请时需要支付的签证费和 IHS 医疗附加费概念

必须在英国境内递交申请、不能境外申请，也没有加急通道

对学习时间的要求：至少在英国读满 12 个月或整个课程

哪些家属可以继续作为你的附属申请毕业生签证，哪些情况不能从境外再加入

如果你已经在英国读书，或者马上要毕业，不确定自己是否符合毕业生签证要求、能否带上家属，或者担心因为旅行计划、缴费问题影响申请结果，建议在递交前先和专业移民律师沟通，帮你检查方案是否稳妥，提前规划下一步（例如转为 Skilled Worker 等长期路线）。

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Latitude Law
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More