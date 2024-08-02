E-Visa And 144-Hour Transit Visa Policies Expanded

Foreign nationals invited by registered companies in the Lin-gang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone can now enter under a port e-visa for tourism, business, talent, work and personal affairs. The e-visa is valid for a 15-day single entry (extendable for another 15 days). The holder can enter through any international port in Shanghai and exit from any other international port within the country.



Additionally, the 144-hour visa-free transit policy for eligible nationals of 54 countries has been expanded to the Zhengzhou Airport in Henan Province, the Lijiang Sanyi International Airport, Mohan Railway Port and Kunming Changshui International Airport in Yunnan Province, and the additional cities in Kunming including Lijiang, Yuxi, Pu'er, Chuxiong, Dali, Xishuangbanna, Honghe and Wenshan. The policy is now effective at 37 ports of entry in China. The transit visa allows tourism, business, and family visits, but work, study, and other purposes of travel require a separate visa application.

