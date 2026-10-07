ARTICLE
7 October 2026

2026年第6期

K
Kangxin

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Kangxin Partners is a leading Chinese IP firm, providing comprehensive IP services to global and domestic clients for over 25 years. Experienced IP professionals work with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies to secure their IP assets. Kangxin grows exponentially while continuing to provide exceptional IP services.
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Medical enterprises face critical decisions in trademark strategy and brand building, while healthcare professionals must maintain expertise in resuscitation techniques and emergency response protocols. These parallel challenges highlight the intersection of intellectual property protection in pharmaceuticals and the ongoing need for standardized medical training across institutions.
China Intellectual Property
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业界资讯

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新闻动态

  • 荣誉 | 康信再度荣登《IAM全球专利1000强》榜单！
  • 荣誉 | 康信再次荣登MIP2026知识产权之星（IP STARS）多项榜单

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