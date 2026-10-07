ARTICLE

2026年第6期

K Kangxin More Contributor Kangxin Partners is a leading Chinese IP firm, providing comprehensive IP services to global and domestic clients for over 25 years. Experienced IP professionals work with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies to secure their IP assets. Kangxin grows exponentially while continuing to provide exceptional IP services.

Medical enterprises face critical decisions in trademark strategy and brand building, while healthcare professionals must maintain expertise in resuscitation techniques and emergency response protocols. These parallel challenges highlight the intersection of intellectual property protection in pharmaceuticals and the ongoing need for standardized medical training across institutions.