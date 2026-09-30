Guide To Trademark Assignment Recordal: Required Documents And Precautions For Application

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As important intangible assets of an enterprise, trademarks have increasingly attracted the attention of concerned parties for their value. In commercial practice, enterprises may need to acquire or transfer trademark rights through assignment for reasons such as asset mergers and acquisitions, business restructuring, or brand strategy adjustments.

I. What is Trademark Assignment?

Trademark assignment refers to the legal act by which a trademark registrant transfers its exclusive right to use a registered trademark to another party. The assignee succeeds to the corresponding rights through the assignment. Unlike filing a trademark registration application, assignment essentially involves a change in the right holder. It requires the assignor and the assignee to jointly file an application with the Trademark Office of the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA). After the application is approved and published, the assignee shall enjoy the exclusive right to use the trademark as of the date of publication.

II. What Documents are Required for Filing Trademark Assignment Recordal?

Pursuant to the concerned provisions of the Trademark Examination and Adjudication Guidelines, the following application materials are generally required for handling a trademark assignment recordal.

2.1 Identity documents of the assignor and the assignee

2.1.1 For applicants that are companies in Mainland China, a copy of the business license with the company's official seal is necessary. For natural person applicants in Mainland China, a copy of their valid ID card and a copy of the individual business license are necessary.

2.1.2 For applicants that are companies from Hong Kong, Macao, or Taiwan of China, a certificate of incorporation/existence issued by the company registration authority is necessary. For natural person applicants from Hong Kong, Macao, or Taiwan of China, a copy of their valid personal ID card or passport is necessary.

2.1.3 For applicants that are foreign companies, a certificate of incorporation/existence/good standing issued by the local registry is necessary. For foreign natural person applicants, a copy of their valid personal ID card or passport is necessary.

2.2 Power of attorney: If the assignment recordal is handled through a trademark agency, both the assignor and the assignee shall issue a power of attorney to the appointed agency.

2.3 Statement of agreeing assignment: A document evidencing mutual consent, co-signed by the assignor and the assignee, is necessary.

III. Important Notes on Trademark Assignment

3.1 Principle of simultaneous assignment of similar trademarks

Pursuant to Article 42, Paragraph 2 of the Trademark Law, where the assignor has registered similar trademarks on the same goods, or identical or similar trademarks on similar goods, all such trademarks shall be assigned simultaneously. If not, the Trademark Office will notify the parties to rectify within a specified time limit; failure to do so by the deadline will result in the assignment application being deemed abandoned.

The purpose of this provision is to prevent similar trademarks originally held by the same owner from being separately owned by different entities, which is likely to cause confusion among the concerned public as to the source of the goods.

3.2 Assignment recordal likely to cause confusion or have adverse effects will not be approved

Article 42, Paragraph 3 of the Trademark Law stipulates that the Trademark Office will not approve an assignment recordal that is likely to cause confusion or that may have other adverse effects.

Common scenarios include: assigning a trademark containing a geographical name to an assignee outside that region; assigning a trademark containing a business name to another enterprise; and assigning a trademark with special connotations that may negatively affect public interests, public order, or good morals.

3.3 Attention to the status and defects of trademark rights

The assignee should carefully verify whether the subject trademark has any defects with its rights. For example, the trademark may be subject to a cancellation application due to non‑use for three consecutive years, or may be at risk of declaration of invalidity. It may also have been licensed to third parties or pledged as collateral. When assigning a pending trademark application, one should also note that the trademark may face risks such as refusal, opposition, etc.

3.4 Importance of executing a formal assignment agreement

Although the Trademark Office does not mandate the submission of an assignment agreement, executing a detailed written agreement that clearly defines the rights, obligations, risk allocation, and liabilities for breach of contract at each stage of the assignment is of significant importance for safeguarding transaction security and preventing disputes.

Concluding Remarks

In short, trademark assignment recordal is not a mere submission of documents. It is a systematic legal matter involving the assessment of rights stability, the clean‑up of similar‑mark chains, and the investigation of potential risks. An assignment carried out without careful due diligence may pose hidden risks for the assignee's subsequent rights enforcement or business operations. We recommend that enterprises, before initiating the assignment recordal procedure, conduct a comprehensive review of the subject trademark's rights status, evidence of use, and any legal defects. As a professional legal team with deep expertise in the intellectual property field, we can provide you with full‑process legal services—ranging from due diligence and agreement drafting to application filing—to help ensure the smooth and secure implementation of every brand asset transaction you undertake.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.